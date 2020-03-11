Monticello and Big Lake battle for baskets

The Magic and the Hornets met for one final time in the section quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 3 at Monticello.
Both teams had a huge supports system decked out in black and white.
Monticello came out on top 64-61, but Big Lake put up a bigger fight than anyone expected.
Jacob Keller knocked down a three pointer with 7:31 on the clock 22-17. Monticello in the lead.
Tre Gordy was sent to the line for Big Lake, but couldn’t make it count.
Austin Wetter cut to the basket with an nice pass from Nick McNaughton making it 24-17 with the Magic in the lead.
Mitchell Spanier picked up a foul for the Hornets.
The score was 28-23 with two minutes left in the game.
Shots weren’t falling for Monti, but they were keeping up on defense.
Peyton McConville brought up the ball.
Wyatt Sawatzke took it to the hole fiercely picking up two points for the Magic.
Alec Morehead was sent to the line for Big Lake adding two for the Hornets.
Both teams had a lot of turnovers and a lot of steals.
Monticello had the last possession of the half, but couldn’t make anything happen.
The score at half time was 30-25 with Monticello barely in the lead.
Leading scorers at the half were Wetter from Monticello with nine points and Morehead from Big Lake with 12 points – both repping number 23 on their jerseys.
The runner up leading scorers both wore 24 on their jerseys.
Kolles had eight points for Monticello and McConville had nine points for Big Lake.
Both teams looked refreshed out of the locker room.
Morehead swished a three getting the Hornets pumped up.
Brady Thompson earned a steal for Monticello, but shots still weren’t falling.
Keller tried to score, but the ball didn’t drop.
Wyatt Windhorst had a great move under the basket against Wetter and the Magic called a timeout with 14:53 left in the game.
The score was all tied up 30-30.
Wetter had a nice block and Lucas Johnson took it to the hole for two points for Monticello.
“Big Lake came out with a lot of fire,” Wetter said. “We got off to a slow start, but we know how to execute in big games and get the win.”
Jack Iverson had an incredible rebound and Morehead earned an and-one from it.
Johnson was at it again making some big shots in crucial moments for Monticello.
Keller followed him adding another basket for the Magic.
The score was 36-33 with 11:39 left in the half, Monticello leading.
Sawatzke was sent to the line for Monti and picked up one free-throw.
Kolles had a wicked rebound and Spanier fouled him. Kolles earned two more points for the Magic making it 39-33 with 9:22 left in the game.
Iverson swished a three-pointer from the top of the key.
Spanier swished a three-pointer for the Hornets and Wetter scored two making the score a close 43-41 with Monti in the lead and 6:32 on the clock.
Iverson swished a three-pointer once again, Big Lake took the lead 44-43.
Keller nailed a three-pointer in response.
It was anyone’s game.
Wetter was sent to the line where he added two free-throws. On the next possession he weaved in and out of the defense to score a layup.
Windhorst took the ball down the court for the Hornets and swished a shot.
The score was 52-49 with 2:28 left in the game.
Keller pulled up and swished a three for Monticello.
The senior was definitely on his game, but he insisted it was a team effort.
“It felt so good to be nailing big shots, but we all work together as a team and everyone stepped up tonight.”
Spanier responded with a nice shot for Big Lake.
Kolles earned two more for the Magic on the next possession.
The teams were going back and forth all night.
Monti was up 57-51.
McConville fouled Sawatzke from Monticello and he sank two free-throws with 1:03 left in the game, making it 59-51.
Morehead fired a three way beyond the three-point line and nailed it.
McConville drove to the basket and picked up an and-one. Big Lake was creeping back in. The score was 60-57 with 37 seconds on the clock.
Monticello’s star player Wetter, was never worried about losing.
“I was never nervous, I had faith in our guys and we were hitting our free-throws,” Wetter said.
Monticello was looking to run the clock out, but the Hornets fouled and Sawatzke was sent to the line. He added two points.
Morehead picked up a foul on the three point line where he only added one point for the Hornets with 9.4 seconds left in the game.
Wetter was sent to the line and earned two more points.
McConville added three more points for Big Lake in the final seconds of the game, but couldn’t take the lead.
The final score was 64-61.
“We played them in the section championship last year, so it felt so good to beat them this year,” Keller said.
The boys advanced to the section semifinals taking on Fridley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.