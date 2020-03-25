Monticello and Big Lake athletes continue to shine through despite sports cancellations

Though sports have been postponed due to COVID-19, athletes are still being recognized in both Monticello and Big Lake for their accomplishments.
Anna Olson, a senior basketball player at Monticello was recently recognized as a part of the All Star Team.
Every year the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association chooses exemplary athletes to add to the All Star Series.
On Thursday, March 19 Olson joined that group.
She was named the 3A All-Star.
She was also ranked number 16 qualifying her for the Class AAA All State Honorable Mention team.
The 6’1” post will play basketball next season at the University of Vermont – fully becoming a Catamount and joining the America East conference.
This season Olson reaching over 1,500 points in her high school career and was nominated as one of the top-40 finalists for Miss Basketball in January.
Austin Wetter is a senior basketball player at Monticello as well, he’s been one to watch all season.
One of his most note worthy games of the season was when he scored 31 points against Big Lake scowing his 1,000 point of his high school career. He sealed the deal with a three-pointer and the crowd went wild.
He finished his senior season with 1,225 points for the Magic, the sixth most in Monticello boys basketball history.
The 6’5” forward will be continuing his basketball career at St. John’s next season.
He averaged 21 points per game, had a free-throw percentage of .769, averaged about six rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of .549.
Two Big Lake girls basketball players made the Class AAA All State Honorable Mention list on Thursday, March 5.
Mia Huberty was number 27 on the list and Caela Tighe was number 30.
Only 38 athletes were chosen out of all the 3A teams. These athletes are voted on by member coaches from each team.
Huberty is a junior this year and averaged 16.5 points per game. had a free-throw percentage of .811, had a season high of 26 points, averages 5.7 rebounds per game, 3.6 assists per game, 3.5 steals per game, and 0.1 blocks per game.
She has not made a decision about where she will be attending college.
Tighe is also a junior averaging 14.4 points per game, a free-throw percentage of .763, had a high scoring game of 26 points, averages 5.5 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, 3.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game.
The Big Lake girls basketball team finished their season with an 18-8 record and look forward to improving next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.