Monticello and Big Lake adjust to online learning

Any sort of change takes time to feel completely adjusted and comfortable.
Switching from classroom learning to e-learning is proving just how difficult change really is.
In order to keep students and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic Monticello and Big Lake schools have shut down and officially started online learning on Monday, March 30.
Teachers, students, school staff members, and parents are all having to work together in order to make this transition possible.
Monticello and Big Lake are using Seesaw, Schoology, and Otus for distance learning.
Monticello Superintendent Eric Olson went into the week hopeful.
“As far as Monday goes, we just wanted to get our feet wet and get a connection between the students and the teachers,” Olson said. “That was our number one and our number two was getting through assignments and working through glitches.”
Olson did confirm that the technology shut down for a small portion of the day, but majority of the day the sites were up and running.
Monticello fifth grade teacher Kim Nygaard said she was frustrated, but understands that there’s no one to blame but the technology.
“It has been a rough day,” she said on Monday. “Not from the kiddos working, but the sites we need were overloaded with use.”
Everyone is just trying their best. Including parents.
Monticello parents took to the What’s Happening in Monticello facebook page to ask other parents for advice.
Amy Schwartz wrote, “I’m just wondering if anyone else is having a hard time using seesaw this morning for the distance learning? None of the videos will play and then we got a 504, something went wrong and automatically signed us out.”
Many parents responded having the same issues as Schwartz.
Shelea Van Hoose responded, “None of these platform servers are used to this high traffic. Try again in an hour.”
Parents wrote all kinds of comments about Seesaw and Schoology crashing, but this was earlier in the day when traffic was heaviest. As the day went on glitches went away Olson said.
Olson said his main goal moving forward is to meet kids where they’re at.
“There’s going to be a few bumps and bruises, but over all everyone is at different levels and we want to meet them where they’re at socially, emotionally, and academically,” Olson said.
Big Lake schools were having similar experiences.
Big Lake Superintendent Steve Westerberg said distance learning was going well so far.
Unlike Monticello Big Lake is using Otus for third through twelfth grade and there wasn’t any glitches, just slower accessibility.
“It’s gone very well,” Westerberg said. “It went better than we expected I think. I know other districts had the application go down for a while – we didn’t have that here. It was slow at times, but other than that it worked for everyone from what we heard.”
Westerberg and Olson had similar mindsets when staying distance learning.
Westerberg called it a “slow start”.
“We simply want to get students connected again, make sure everyone has the proper technology, and then as time goes on focus more on the academic aspect,” Westerberg said.
The Big Lake Community Forum had an encouraging message written by Emily Swenson Granlund.
“To all you parents out there tackling this schooling from home,” she wrote. “Try not to stress about it too much. I don’t know how your child’s teachers are doing this but if you’ve been given a list of homework to do; don’t be surprised if your kids finish it all in a shorter amount of time. Just because the school day is 6-7 hours long doesn’t mean your day has to be that long. Teachers have so much other stuff to deal with day to day. Best wishes as you travel this new journey.”
Parents and students are taking it day by day and it helps to know they aren’t going through it alone.
“It’s a completely different delivery of learning so it’s taking time,” Westerberg said. “The good thing is the entire state is going through this process as well. Our teachers have done an amazing job of preparing.”
Both Monticello and Big Lake schools will have Seesaw, Schoology, and Otus open from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. and each student will have about two to three hours of work per day. This will help the sites to feel less crowded and overloaded during the day.
Westerberg is looking at this process with the mindset of a distance runner.
“We’ve talked about it a lot in this way, but we’re preparing to run a marathon,” Westerberg said. “This isn’t a sprint for a couple days of posting some assignments online. We’re trying to build this for the long haul because we know we’ll be doing this for at least a month. So, that’s what our mindset is.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
