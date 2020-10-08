The Monticello City Council has announced the finalists selected for the position of City Administrator.
The Council selected six individuals Sept. 14 to participate in an interview process that will take place on Oct. 6 and 7, after this edition of the Times went to press. Liza Donabauer of DDA Human Resources, Inc., is the consultant hired to assist the city in the selection process. A brief bio for each individual finalist follows.
Glenn Anderson currently serves as the City Administrator/Economic Development Director/Utility Superintendent for the City of Sibley, Iowa, where he has been employed for six years. He is also employed with Lake Life Skills as a Program Assistant and is self-employed with High Point Consulting, LLC. Prior to this, he was the City Administrator/Economic Development Director for the City of Ackley, Iowa, where he worked for one year.
He also served as the Economic Development Director for Lyon County, Iowa, for three years. Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in Education/Social Sciences.
Adam Swann is currently the City Administrator for the City of Caledonia, where he has served for approximately 4.5 years. Prior to his position in Caledonia, Swann was an Assistant City Attorney and Associate City Attorney for Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he served for approximately 4.75 years. He has also been an Associate Attorney for a private firm advising cities, counties and government agencies for two years.
Swann holds a Juris Doctor from the William & Mary School of Law in Williamsburg, VA, and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Government (double major) from University of Virginia, VA.
Brian Hagen currently serves as the City Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Hanover.
He has held this position for five and a half years. Prior to that, Hagen was an Administrative Intern for six months for Hanover, and later the Administrative Assistant, for approximately 18 months for the same city.
He also served as an Administrative Assistant for the City of Dayton for eight months. Hagen holds a Master of Public Administration from Minnesota State University, and a bachelor’s degree from the same university with a major in Corrections and a minor in Human Resource Management.
Matthew Leonard is currently the Public Works Director/City Engineer for the City of Monticello, where he has been in the position for approximately two years. Prior to that he served as the City of Wenatchee, Washington, Public Works Director for approximately two years and two additional roles as the City’s Public Works Operations Manager and Assistant City Engineer for a total of eight years. Prior to that, he was a Project Engineer for Bolton and Menk, Inc., for approximately four years.
Leonard holds a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University, is a Licensed Professional Engineer in Minnesota and Washington State. Leonard has a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.
Joe Kohlmann currently serves as the City Administrator for the City of St. Francis, for approximately five years.
Prior to his current employment, he served as the City Administrator for the City of Tonka Bay, for approximately five years, and an Administrative Intern for the City of South St. Paul, for 15 months. Kohlmann holds a Master of Urban and Regional Studies from Minnesota State University, and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Hamline University.
Rachel Leonard is currently the Communications & Special Projects Coordinator for the City of Monticello, where she has served for approximately seven years. Prior to this, Leonard served in an interim FiberNet role for the same city for two years. She has also served as a Graduate Writing Consultant for St. Cloud State University
Writing Center for approximately nine months. Leonard served on the Monticello Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from 2015-2020 also serving as the Board Chair in 2018. Leonard holds a Master of Arts English – Rhetoric & Writing from St. Cloud State University, and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Communications from UW – Eau Claire.
