Monticello adds another victory in the pool against Princeton

The Monticello girls swimming and diving team isn’t new to winning.
With multiple trips to state and loads of up and coming talent the Magic’s second win of the season wasn’t a surprise to anyone.
They took down Princeton 99-78 in their home pool.
In the first event of the night, the 200 relay, the girls got straight to business.
Lorna Belchak, Rose Urick, Julia Danielson, and Summer Olson took first place with a time of 2:00.85.
Abigail Johnson, Alexis Welle, Elsie Anselment, and Reagan Erickson took second place with a time of 2:12.20.
The score was 12-2 with Monticello starting out on top.
In the 200 free McKenna Biegler earned first place with a time of 2:08.40.
Serayna Greenwadlt finished next with a time of 2:20.67.
Adrienne Yender finished third, 2:23.64.
The score was 25-5.
Princeton earned a few points back coming in first place in the 200 IM – making the score 34-12.
In the 50 free Belchak swam again taking first place with a time of 26.32.
Olson swam again as well taking second with a time of 27.63.
Diving was the next event to take place.
Pearl Keene took the lead with a 164.00.
Macey Morgan (153.00) earned second place out of the divers.
The score was now 57-20 with the Magic holding a big lead.
Princeton took the first place time slot in the 100 fly.
Monticello was back on top for the 100 free. Biegler blew everyone out of the water with a time of 58.09.
The next fastest time was 1:02.58 from Princeton.
The score was 74-35.
In the 500 free Belchak (5:52.41), Anselment (5:54.77), and Hadley Branson (6:10.51)took first through third place, resulting in a score of 87-38.
In the 200 relay Kopff, Olson, Belchak, and Biegler took first place with a time of 1:48.83.
Urick, Arickson, Yender, and Danielson earned second place with a time of 1:57.94.
Stachowski, Johnson, Hodnefield, and Welle took third place with a time of 1:59.52.
Those top three slots bumped up Monticello’s score to 99 and Princeton with 53.
The Tigers came out on top in the 100 back stroke, 100 breast stroke, and the 400 relay.
The final score was 99-78.
Monticello swims next at Cambridge-Isanti at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
