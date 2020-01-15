Monticello adds another critical win in the pool

The Monticello magic swimming and diving team continues to splash to victory.
The boys only lost in three races and had stellar performances all around which led to the 97-80 victory over Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 9.
To start the meet, Monticello took first and second place in the 200-meter relay. Isaac VanHoorik, Clay Megaw, Tanner Branson, and Jacob Biard swam in a time of 1:50.49. Hunter Simard, Carter Olson, Sawyer McCalla, and Tyler Sampson finished with a time of 1:54.45. This two performances put Monticello ahead 12-2.
Monticello is feeling confident at this stage of the season and just having fun with the line-up.
Head Coach Dirk Westveer wasn’t worried about the competition and wanted to try something new.
“Well Chisago is not very good so we mixed it up with guys swimming unusual events,” Coach Westveer said. “We are at mid season and many guys are swimming well and improving.”
Next up was the 200-yard free. Cade Hansen placed first in 2:07.34 and Paul Fasen placed second in 2:12.31 adding 12 more points to Monticello’s over all score.
In the 200 IM, Biard finished first with a time of 24.64 and Chisago Lakes placed second and third – resulting in a total score of 32-14.
McCalla (24.64) came in first place in the 50-yard free, Chisago Lakes placed second, and Tyler Sampson (25.66) placed third. This event gave the Magic a huge lead of 41-21.
Monticello was not as successful when it came to diving. Chisago Lakes earned all top spots resulting in a total score of 43-34 – Monticello still holding the lead.
In the 100-yard fly Bransen and Hunter South finished in first and third with times of 1:00.65 and 1:09.66.
In the 100-yard free VanHoorik and Olson earned first and second with times of 52.50 and 55.97.
Those two events put Monticello in a 64-45 lead.
In the 500-yard free Biard, Sampson, and Fasen held the top three spots with times of 5:14.19, 5:31.91, and 5:49.31.
The 200-yard relay team was at it again with a first place victory by VanHoorik, McCalla, Bransen, and Biard in a stellar time (1:38.09.
The Magic were now up 87-52.
Simard (1:04.07) and Megaw (1:09.77) swam first and second in the 100-yard backstroke.
The boys are performing swimmingly and putting up best times across every event.
“There were a number of season bests and the younger guys seem to have a PR every meet,” Coach Westveer said. “The team keeps working hard with a lot of guys sore, but keeping after it.”
Chisago Lakes defeated Monticello in the 100-yard breastroke and the 400-yard relay, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead.
Monticello defeated the Wildcats 97-80.
The boys head to Cambridge-Isanti tonight to compete at 6 p.m. and then again on Saturday, Jan. 18.
“We will see our section teams this Saturday and expect it will be an exciting meet with us, Hutchinson and Willmar trying to advance to the True Team State meet the following Saturday,” Coach Westveer said.
For State, the winner of each of the 6 Sections gets an automatic berth and then there are six wild card teams that are picked from the rest of the teams in a virtual meet using all of the Section results.
