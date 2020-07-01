You are the owner of this article.
Monticello 10, Red Devils 2 on Sunday, June 28

Monticello added another win to their record against the Rogers Red Devils on Sunday, June 28.

The Polecats crushed the Devils 10-2.

The first three innings weren’t too exciting. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that Monticello had three swift runs while Rogers had just one run. They continued running the bases and added four in the fifth inning resulting in a score of 7-1.

In the seventh inning the Polecats had two runs and the Red Devils had one.

To end the game Monticello had one final run in the eighth inning.

Isaac Frandsen had three runs out of three at-bats.

Jacob Schmitz and Keenan Macek each had two runs.

Michael Revenig, Brayden Hanson, and Cole Bovee each had one run.

The team had seven runs batted in.

Revenig pitched six innings with four hits, one run, and one error.

Eli Schaffer and Tanner Eckhart had three hits, one run, and one error pitching the remainder of the game.

