Monti girls basketball adds second win

The Monticello girls basketball team has come out of the gate hot, picking up two wins in the first week of basketball action with a 50-34 season-opening win at home Dec. 3 against Sartell and a 63-47 win over Rocori at home on Dec. 5.
On Thursday, Dec. 5 Monticello faced Rocori with the home court advantage.
During warm ups the girls looked relaxed yet focused.
Head Coach Craig Geyen was looking forward to Rocori all week.
“We got a good win on Tuesday, and now we get to play a section opponent, which is always nice early in the season,” Geyen said.
Lauran Zwack, Anna Olson, Katelyn Lindberg, Alayna Manning, and Cat Terres started the game.
Olson had the first basket of the night with a graceful lay-up from the right side with 15:57 left in the first half. Zwack was up next with a thrilling three-pointer with 15:28 left in the game.
Things were looking good for the Magic.
Point guard Zwack set up a play, freed up the lane, and she was able to take it to the hoop and get fouled – adding two more points from the free throw line. The score was 14-7 with 10:30 left in the first half.
Zwack had two steals and two easy lay-ups with 9:33 left in the first half, causing Rocori to take a timeout.
Alternate point guard, Lindberg was subbed in for Zwack and she had a chance to run the court a little bit.
Olson sank two free throws with 2:48 left in the first half, making it 30-13.
And with that, Olson secured the title of third all-time scorer in girls Magic basketball history!
“It seems like every game she has a new achievement,” Geyen said. “Who knows how high she can go on the list. She brings it every single day in practice and in games.”
Olson had another two from the front of the basket, making 10 points for her so far in the game.
Monticello called a timeout with 1:33 left in the first half.
Terres had some big plays under the basket, scoring her sixth point with about a minute left in the first half.
Monticello was dominating Rocorri with their defense, height, and home court advantage.
“Our over all defense is continuing to get better,” Geyen said. “That and blocking out. We’re securing rebounds and boxing out really well.”
The score at half time was 36-18 Monticello Magic with the lead.
Coming out of the locker room, Lindberg wasn’t afraid to take it to the hoop with a bee line drive down the right side she scored seven points so far in the game.
A few seconds later she hit another shot, scoring nine points for the night.
And yet again, she hit another shot from the left block earning her an and one.
Terres joined the double digit crew with 10 points for the night with 6:51 left in the game.
The score was 55-29.
Terres was receiving some nice passes from Olson from the elbow down to the block. They worked together to advance the lead.
Most of the players off the bench were on the floor in the last four minutes of the game. Monticello was up 57-34 with 2:58 left in the game.
Lily Manning, just a freshman, scored an incredible three pointer making it 63-43 with 40 seconds left in the game.
Coach Geyen was proud of his players off the bench.
“It’s one thing to perform well in practice, and it’s something completely different to be on the varsity court. The more reps they get out here, it’s only going to make them better and continue to grow,” Geyen said. “That’s what it’s all about.”
The final score was 63-47.
“It’s a great win,” Geyen said. “It was just a fun night over all.”
Zwack came out on top with 14 points, Olson, Terres, and Lindberg tied with 12 points, and Morgynn Spears was next with 5 points.
Olson worked hard on the boards and had 11 rebounds, Terres had 7 rebounds, Manning had 6, and Linderg had 5.
Emma Cordell was getting things moving on offense and ended up with 4 assists.
Monticello 50, Sartell 34:
Anna Olson scored 20 points to lead the Magic to a 50-34 win over the Sabres in the 2019-20 season opener at Monticello.
Monticello jumped out to a 24-17 halftime lead. The Magic offense scored 26 second-half points to claim the 50-34 victory.
The Magic defense held the Sabres to 17 points in both the first and second halves.
Morgynn Spears was the Magic’s second-leading scorer with nine points. Alayna Manning had six pints for Monticello, followed by Olivia Hanson with five points. Lauran Zwack added four points for the Magic, while Katelyn Lindberg and Cat Terres each added three points each.
Not only did Olson lead the team in scoring, she led the Magic with eight rebounds, as well. Terres had seven rebounds and Zwack six.
The week ahead:
After opening with two games at home, the Magic travels to North Branch Friday, Dec. 13 to face the 4-0 Vikings in a Mississippi 8 Conference showdown. North Branch has had dominant wins over North St. Paul, Columbia Heights, Sauk Rapids, and Hibbing.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Monticello travels to Dassel-Cokato to face the Chargers, who are 0-3 with a 0-1 record in the Wright County Conference.
