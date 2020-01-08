Monti boys basketball earns a win

The Magic basketball team had a magic win on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Austin Wetter and Gus Hansgleben both scored in double figures to help lead Monticello to a 65-62 victory on the road against Willmar.
Going into the game Head Coach Bridge Tusler was wanting to focus on the basics.
“To get this win we needed to play how we know we can,” Coach Tusler said. “Especially with conference play coming up we really needed to work on defense and playing our game.”
The win was especially satisfying after Monticello’s three-game losing streak leading up to the Willmar game.
The team never gave up and proved to be the better team on the court.
On Saturday, Willmar led 31-28 at halftime. Coach Tusler said that in the first half the guys weren’t playing as a team and that completely switched in the second half.
“We all bought into playing defense as a team,” he said.
The team seemed to “click” after that, but what really sealed the win was a three-pointer, a few steals, and teamwork.
Austin Wetter was on his game with 29 points, one assist, and two blocks.
Gus Hansgleben was also tough on the boards with 12 points.
Carson Kolles had 9 points, two assists, and a steal.
Brady Thompson was a force to be reckoned with on defense and had 6 points, four assists, and four steals.
Overall the team went 8-14 from the free-throw line, which contributed to the success of the night.
Monticello now has a 3-5 record and looks to improve that.
“It’s tough to lose, but we’ve also had some good losses,” Coach Tusler said. “We have a tough schedule this year. Over all we’re looking to go into practice and find our identity on defense and work on rebounding.”
The Magic team heads to Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Jan. 10 for a big conference game starting at 7:15 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
