Monti and Big Lake gear up for sections

The Monticello and Big Lake boys basketball teams both fell to conference competitors this past week, but are focusing on the section quarterfinal game.
Monticello:
On Friday, Feb. 28 Monticello took a loss against Princeton 96-87.
Monticello had Princeton beat on rebounds, but shots weren’t falling for the Magic as easily as they were for the Tigers.
Austin Wetter was on his game with a whopping 31 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal.
Carson Kolles scored 27 against Princeton, had one rebound, one assist, and one steal.
Wyatt Sawatzke had 11 points, five rebounds, and one assist.
Jacob Keller had eight points, five rebounds and two assists.
Calvin Schmitz had six points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.
Nick McNaughton had four points, led the team with nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
Monticello heads into the section tournament with a 14-12 record.
Big Lake:
On Friday, Feb. 28 the hornets fell 85-69 to North Branch.
Peyton McConville topped the stat sheet with 22 points.
Wyatt Windhorst was up next with 15 points against the Vikings.
Alec Morehead had a nice game against North branch scoring 1o points for the night.
Mitchell Spanier was right behind him with nine points.
Will Boeckman had six points and Kade Layton had five points for the night.
Alexander Ombongi has two points for the Hornets on Friday.
Big Lake finished their regular season with a record of 5-20.
Monticello received the No. 2 seed and Big Lake received the No. 7 seed.
The Hornets and the Magic match up on Tuesday, March 3 at 8 p.m. after the Monticello Times was sent to print. Check the website for updates.
The winner of Tuesdays’ game will play on Friday, March 6 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.