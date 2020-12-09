Mobile wellness van on its way in Sherburne County

Sherburne County is getting a new set of wheels wrapped in plenty of time for Christmas.
The county commissioners ers got an early look at what, when it’s completed, will be a $200,000 mobile wellness van Tuesday, Dec. 1, after their regular meeting at the Sherburne County Government Center.
Not a single levy dollar will be needed for the purchase. The vehicle, which will be equipped with the makings of a medical clinic setting, is being paid for in part with $100,000 of CARES Act dollars for COVID-19 response.
Acknowledging that the county will be using the van for more than a portable vaccination center, the county was only granted half the cost of the mobile wellness vehicle from the federal government.
Amanda Larson, the county’s director of health and human services, used her experience as a grant writer and got commitments from three health plan providers. Blue Cross Blue Shield came through first with a $50,000 pledge, and UCare and Medica followed with $25,000 pledges.
“I really am excited to see the wellness van coming for our use in Sherburne County,” Burandt said. “I feel it will be a huge asset to county residents, because we can go to them, especially those who have barriers to accessing county public health and social services.”
District 1 Commissioner Barb Burandt, a nurse by trade who served 10 years on Sherburne/Benton County Community Health Services Advisory Board and volunteered at blood pressure clinics prior to pandemic, expressed appreciation to the county staff for making this endeavor happen.
“The mobile wellness van will allow us to meet outside the walls of the Government Center to offer valuable prevention and early intervention services,” she said.
After commissioners finished looking at the base model of the mobile wellness van, the rig was driven by Sgt. Adam Boler, of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department, to Transport Graphics, 12401 Ironwood Circle, Rogers, where it will be wrapped with graphics. Snazzy as it may look afterward, mobile wellness clinics are not just for show.
Mobile wellness clinics help increase health care accessibility and are known to improve health outcomes.
According to Sherburne County’s grant application, many illnesses disproportionately affect certain populations due to disparities in health care access and social determinants of health.
Innovative interventions that can help reach these populations and significantly help address root causes of health inequity. They also help sustainably manage chronic diseases, promote preventative health and improve outcomes among communities disenfranchised from traditional health care.
The Sherburne County mobile wellness vehicle will serve vulnerable populations by delivering services directly in communities of need, Larson said.
Helping provide a link between clinical and community settings, the mobile wellness van will address both medical and social determinants of health, tackling health issues on a community-wide level.
A mobile wellness van, something Wright County has had for years, has been on Sherburne’s radar for some time. For all the bad the coronavirus has inflicted, this purchase represents the good that is coming from it in the form of CARES Act dollars.
Preventive care such as immunizations and early testing and detection in children have proven to provide significant cost savings in health care and represent a cost-effective model that improves outcomes in underserved groups.
The mobile wellness van is 36 feet long and equipped with a vaccine refrigerator, exam room, lavatory, private interview space, and a waiting room.
“While the impetus for this mobile wellness van is to help facilitate COVID testing and vaccinations, it will be used long after the pandemic is over,” Larson said. “Ongoing, we plan to use the mobile wellness van for essential public health services such as WIC (Women, Infants, and Children), clinic, immunizations, HIV outreach and testing, child and teen checkups, and more. Additionally, we plan to use the mobile wellness vehicle for public and health care assistance, enrollment and interviews, and social service outreach programs.”
Use of the mobile wellness van is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2021.
Sherburne County Health and Human Services is an agency of 200-plus staff, composed of nurses, social workers (adult and child), and financial workers.
County officials estimate approximately 60-70% of the use of the mobile wellness van will come from county public health nurses and community health coordinators with immunizations, testing, preventative health exams, and outreach/education.
Another large activity is financial workers who will be using the van approximately one day a week as a satellite site in the Sherburne County portion of St. Cloud. That said, all units within Health and Human Services will have access to the vehicle if the need for outreach to families or other events is warranted.
Jim Boyle is editor of the Elk River Star News and covers the Sherburne County Board. He can be reached at jim.boyle@ecm-inc.com.
