Minnesota State High School League’s Return to Participation Task Force will present options for return to participation for member schools’ implementation of co-curricular activities on Tuesday, Aug. 4

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN --- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement today of Executive Order 20-82 gave Minnesota schools direction for how to return to learning for the 2020-2021 school year.
With that direction, the Minnesota State High School League’s Return to Participation Task Force is going to continue its work in offering programming options for the 2020-2021 school year to present to the League’s Board of Directors for over all consideration and approval.
The task force, authorized by the Board of Directors at a meeting on July 14, consists of activities administrators from around Minnesota and is assisted by League staff. This group will offer options for returning to participation for member schools’ implementation of co-curricular activities on Tuesday, Aug. 4 during the board’s next meeting.
Their work has used the listed Guiding Principles in exploring new options in a return to participation:
- Prioritize the health and safety for everyone to the greatest extent possible
- Align return to participation options with the guidelines and recommendations of state organizations and agencies focused on safety and returning to learn models
- Give opportunities for education-based participation in sport and activity
- Demonstrate fairness in preparation of programming options
- Acknowledge financial implications
- Apply guidelines continuously
