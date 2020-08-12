Minnesota State High School League approves fall training seasons

The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors have set dates for fall training seasons including the pushed back to Spring sports football and volleyball on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Spring sport Fall training seasons will start on Monday, Oct. 5 and end on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The maximum number of daily sessions per sport in 12.
The volleyball and football training season will begin on Monday, Sept. 14 and go through Saturday, Oct. 3.
They will only be allowed to have 12 daily sessions per sport as well.
Each sport will have the opportunity to have an organizational meeting and distribute equipment on a date to be selected prior to their Fall training season.
All students and coaches must meet all of MSHSL requirements for participation. Including concussion CER and online general rules meeting.
The following activities won’t be allowed during the fall training seasons: tryouts, scrimmages, jamborees, competitions, or captains practices.
Students may take part in the MSHSL Fall training season and also participate in a non-school team in that same sport, but coaches are not allowed to coach non-school teams during the Fall approved training season.
Additional guidelines for the fall training season:
• All aspects must align with the requirements of the Minnesota Department of Education plan for return to learning, must
follow the requirements from the Minnesota Department of Health’s guidance on youth sports, and must include the
required actions in the Governor’s Executive Orders.
• The first week of practices should focus on protocols and routines for pre-participation screenings, effective social distancing, compliance with all health recommendations, establishment of pod limits (25 or less), and additional actions that would enhance safety of all students and coaches involved.
• Athletic programs must follow all protocol for students and coaches who have tested positive and are experiencing
symptoms of COVID-19 or have had exposure to an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
• For schools that are required by localized metrics to be in a distance learning mode, practices will limited to virtual contact only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.