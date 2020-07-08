Minnesota Axe is open and ready for throwing

Business owners are finding unique ways to open up their doors to community members while ensuring the safety and security of their costumers, but also keep their business running.
Minnesota Axe in Monticello has certainly got the “unique” part down.
Axe throwing is a new and unique way to have some fun and maybe even break a little sweat.
The building on Deegan Avenue is a mix between a restaurant and a place to create your own entertainment. One side of the building is for eating and drinking while the other side is for ax throwing.
Due to COVID-19 general manager Matthew Pohlkamp said they were forced to shut down “abruptly” on March 16. They’ve since reopened on June 16 and have been working out the kinks ever since.
“Our Individual arenas are 6 feet plus apart so each group is easily social distanced,” Pohlkamp said. “We also encourage guests of the same group to help maintain as much social distancing as possible.”
Because of social distancing reservations are mandatory until further notice.
You can easily book a time slot by calling or sending an email on the Minnesota Axe website.
Each group can have four guests or six if you live in the same house hold. They are limited to two groups per two hour booking period.
“We have very limited bookings available,” Pohlkamp said. “Prior to closing we could support 96 guests per hour. Now with the restrictions, we can only allow 12 guests max, split into two groups of six.”
They also took safety precautions and cleaned the entire facility while closed.
“During the closure we disinfected the arena multiple times,” Pohlkamp said. “Now while we are open the arena is disinfected between each group, each player gets their own designated axe and the axes are also disinfected between groups.”
Employees are also expected to wear masks at all times while on the clock.
Normally axe throwing leagues would be up and running by now, but COVID-19 has
“We have been fully booked on Fridays and Saturday nights since we have re-opened,” Pohlkamp said. “Guests are more than excited to come back. Plus we are still seeing new throwers each day.”
There are roughly 40 league members itching to get back into the process again. They continue to remain patient until the restrictions are lifted.
If you’re nervous or not sure whether axe throwing is something worth trying. The Monticello location is a worth testing the waters.
Staff are helpful and ready to step in whenever necessary.
“We are so glad to be open and are thankful for the guests who are booking with us,” Pohlkamp said. “We will continue a perfect safety record and drive to maintain our perfect Google and Facebook rating. The Axe Throwing experience is absolutely for everyone. Men, women, younger and older guests have all enjoyed the experience. Our Axe Masters are there to coach each person as an individual and to run the arena for your groups.”
Monday: Closed to Public. For Special Event, Contact the General Manager.
Tuesday: Closed to Public. For Special Event, Contact the General Manager.
Wednesday: 5PM-10PM
Thursday: 5PM-10PM
Friday: 5PM-11PM
Saturday: 12PM-11PM
Sunday: 12PM-9PM
