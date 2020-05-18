Mike Baldwin brings passion and drive to the Big Lake boys soccer program

Mike Baldwin will be joining the Hornet family in the fall.
Baldwin will be taking on the head coach position for the boys soccer program.
Big Lake Activities Director Logan Midthun made the final decision to bring Baldwin on as head coach.
Baldwin made it seem like the decision was simple.
“The opportunity presented itself and it was the right time in my life,” he said.
Baldwin has many years of experience in the sport and has a background in playing and coaching soccer for many years.
Before signing on with Big Lake High School, he coached ages nine through 17 for the Saint Michael-Albertville United Soccer Association.
Before coaching he played for Apple Valley High School and then went on to play college soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside where he was twice named an All American.
After he graduated he went on to play semi-professional soccer for eight years.
He’s ready to take this next step in coaching.
Baldwin believes ability on the field starts with a passion for the game and he’ll bring that to the Big Lake program.
“I want to instill a love and passion for the game as I have and show them the skills and knowledge that are needed to be successful as individuals and as a team on and off the field,” Baldwin said.
He’s been coaching for about 20 years now and has grown quite fond of the sport. He had trouble just listing one of his favorite components of the game.
“What don’t I love about the game,” Baldwin said enthusiastically. “The finite skills that are needed and the overall technical aspect of the game, the long standing history of the sport, and spirit of it, the camaraderie, the team spirit, and other life skills the game teaches.”
He couldn’t hide his excitement for the start of the soccer season. He’s already started planning workouts and skills development training for the high schoolers.
“I look forward to developing and growing a new positive culture with the Big Lake Boys soccer team,” Baldwin said.
