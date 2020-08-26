Midwest 3 on 3 offers basketball camps to kids in Monticello and Big Lake

The eighth annual Monticello 3 on 3 basketball league through Midwest 3 on 3 is finally here.
Every Sunday from Sept. 13 through Oct. 4 teams will play at the Monticello High School from 4 to 9:30 p.m.
Midwest 3 on 3 basketball leagues, camps, and tournaments are a great way to stay focused and motivated during the off season.
Because it’s just three on three offensive and defensive skills are sharpened. The floor opens up and there’s more room for passing, give and go’s, back door cuts, pick and rolls, the possibilities are endless.
Most importantly, it creates a fun and fast paced environment to grow as an athlete.
Midwest 3 on 3 is for boys and girls in third to 12th grade.
Registration ends on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The $75 entry fee earns you a spot on a team and a shirt.
Christy Hilley is the CEO of Midwest 3 on 3.
Hilley said that each player will be participating in full contact basketball and sharing a basketball with other players so parents can use their own discretion.
“COVID-19 hit youth sports pretty hard,” Hilley said. “In 2020 we have not been able to run our typical 3 on 3 league program yet. We were closed until June when we re-opened at one location by offering individual skills sessions. Players only used their own basketball and maintained 6 feet distance from others. No contact was allowed.”
In July they expanded to 3 on 3 POD leagues. Instead of players signing up as teams and have games scheduled, they modified the program for more safety.
Players were placed into pods with 16-18 similar age and gender athletes. The players in the pod remain the same from week to week. Each week we form new teams and play 3 on 3 basketball games.
This model allowed Midwest 3 on 3 to always know which athletes came into contact with each other in the event that they needed to do contact tracing.
“The players are enjoying that we are running some contests in between the games for prizes,” Hilley said. “Another modification we’ve made is that we are not allowing spectators in. I know how hard this is for parents, but what it allows us to do is maintain 25 or fewer people per court as per recommended guidelines. We just want to be doing as much as we can right now to offer the safest basketball opportunity for kids that we can.”
The kids seem to enjoy it’s differences from regular 5 on 5 basketball.
“Midwest 3 on 3 is different from just about everything else out there for youth basketball,” Hilley said. “It’s very rare for athletes to just get to play their sport for fun and not worry about negative feedback from coaches or focusing on winning a trophy. Many times players don’t even get to be on the same basketball team with their friends since teams have tryouts and friends may not be of the same skill level. So this is a place they get to play basketball with their friends.”
Hilley has seen a lot in her years at Midwest 3 on 3. She’s made too many memories to count. But one that has stuck out to her the most was just this summer. Most likely because this summer isn’t like anything people have seen in the past.
“One of my favorite memories of the summer was in June at our first skills sessions,” Hilley said. “Kids were so darn excited to be back in the gym. Many kids really had not had much social interaction for quite some time and one of the girls got teary-eyed and emotional when she saw a friend there. It felt really good to be giving kids a place to be active and see their friends.”
To sign up and get on a 3 on 3 team for Monticello’s session you can visit https://www.midwest3on3.com/page/show/1497366-monticello-fall-3-on-3-basketball-league.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
