Matt Miller swings in one final tournament

Matt Miller recently graduated from Monticello High School without being able to compete in his final season of golf.
That season usually would have concluded with the state’s biggest and baddest schools competing in the Class 3A state golf tournament at Bunker Hills.
Miller has been on the green as much as possible since courses have been open, but he’s missed competing with other high-schoolers in the area.
Miller got the chance to compete one last time on Tuesday, June 9 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.
The 111-player field played under COVID-19 state health regulations and using social distancing.
The pay-to-play tournament provided a final round of competition for seniors whose high school golf season was canceled April 23.
“It was nice to see other kids in our section and conference competing,” Miller said. “The experience was super cool and I’m glad PGA Minnesota could set up a tournament for seniors to have one last chance to compete.”
There was no one to cheer him on, but he didn’t mind. He was simply happy to be a part of the tournament.
“No one was there cheering me on or coaching me,” Miller said. “I just went in by myself and made the most of it.”
The first group teed off at 7:30 a.m. in the Minnesota PGA Senior Showcase.
He wasn’t happy with his start. He dug himself a pretty big hole and the competition he was up against was the best of the best.
“I didn’t do much to prepare,” Miller said. “I knew the competition was going to be tough and a good amount of the kids playing in the tournament were going to play college golf.”
Miller finished with a 102 over all, scored a 94, +22, birdie 1, par 3, bogey 15.
This was the last time Miller would compete at the high school level, but he’ll always love the game of golf and continue to play leisurely.
He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the fall to pursue a degree in accounting.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
