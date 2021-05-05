Matson named Big Lake activities director

Jared Matson will become the new Big Lake High School activities director starting in July.
Matson is currently the activities director at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Logan Midthun, the current activities director, is stepping down and taking a job closer to family in West Fargo, North Dakota.
Matson said he first heard about the job from a fellow athletic director who told him that Midthun was leaving Big Lake. He then saw a job posting..
Matson thought it would be a great fit for him and his family.
“From the research that I did, I could tell that the Big Lake community is very passionate about their activities,” Matson said. “Community support is a crucial, foundation piece to any successful activities department.”
“I was also intrigued about the opportunities for growth that Big Lake presents. Geographically, the district is in a growing area with more young families looking to move out of the metro. Competitively, there are a lot of quality coaches and advisors in place within the district. I feel there are multiple programs poised to do some great things in the near future.”
Matson and his family currently live in Brainerd and plans to move to Big Lake as soon as they’re able to sell their home.
Matson and his wife Nicole have been married for two and a half years. Nicole left a career as a registered nurse four years ago to manage her own hair and skin care business. That has made it easier for her to work from home and make the decision to move to Big Lake.
“Right now, it is just us and our two dogs – but we are hopeful to grow our family really soon,” Matson said.
Matson is eager to take his new place as Big Lake activities director starting at the beginning of July - though he plans to make a few appearances to the high school before then.“My contract officially starts July 1, but I plan on meeting with Logan and the rest of the Big Lake staff at least a couple of times before then,” Matson said. “I want to make sure I have a good grasp of everything so I can hit the ground running in July.”
With the job transition happening soon, Matson hopes to get some assistance from his fellow conference activities directors.
“There are certainly a lot of moving parts to get a hold of before the fall sports season,” Matson said. “However, I know Logan has done a wonderful job in his current role and will leave things in great shape for me to take over when the time comes. Also, the Mississippi 8 Conference is full of experienced, veteran ADs that will be helpful during the transition period.”
“The opportunity to move closer to family and to take a step up professionally were both influencing factors in the decision,” Matson said. “With that being said, the decision to leave was not an easy one to make. I cannot say enough good things about Crosby-Ironton. I could not have asked for a better place to start my career as an Activities Director. I had the opportunity to work with some fantastic coaches and advisors, while also making many great friends.”
Initially out of college, Matson worked at a community bank in Albert Lea. He then decided to go back to school and earn his Master’s degree and pursue a career as an activities director.
Matson spent three years as head football coach and four years as head basketball coach at Glenville-Emmons High School, while working on his Master’s degree. He has served as the activities director and the dean of students at Crosby-Ironton for the past five years, while also being an assistant coach for the football team.
Matson was a three-sport athlete at Albert Lea High School. Matson played football, basketball, and baseball.
Matson played one year of baseball at Rochester Community & Technical College and two years of basketball in college – one year at Riverland Community College in Austin, Minnesota and one year at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.
The soon-to-be Hornet activities director loves his job because he’s been a young athlete and knows what it feels like to have someone invest in you.
“I enjoy being part of the process of connecting students to transformational coaches and advisors,” Matson said. “Seeing students grow and develop, within the framework of education-based activities, is something that I am very passionate about.”
Like every good coach Matson has a few mottos that he hopes to pass on.
His favorite is, “Event plus response equals outcome.”
“It’s something that I stole from Urban Meyer’s book,” Matson said. “In his teachings, he stresses that you can’t control the events you encounter and you don’t have direct control over the outcomes. However, you do have total control over your response. This is something I used when faced with a difficult event that occurs. I try to focus on my response and create the best possible outcome.”
He hopes to pass along his passion and have ripple effects in the Big Lake program.
“I hope to share with them the passion that I have for athletics and activities. High school activities made an enormous impact on my development as a young adult. I want to create an environment that will support their growth academically, athletically, and socially.”
Matson is already embracing the yellow and blue.
“I am extremely grateful to Principal Dockendorf and Superintendent Truebenbach for entrusting me to lead the activities department at Big Lake,” Matson said. “I am excited to fill my closet with some blue and gold apparel and get to work. Go Hornets!”
