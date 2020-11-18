Magic volleyball adds two more wins to perfect record

Monticello continued to find magic on the volleyball court, improving its record to 9-0 with two wins last week.
On Thursday, Nov. 12, Monticello defeated North Branch 3-0, then defeated Becker 3-2 a day later.
Against North Branch, the girls took the first set 25-14.
The next set was a close call, but the Magic came out on top 26-24.
In the third and final set the score was 25-12 securing the win for Monticello.
Natalie Emmerich led the Magic with 11 kills for the night, Kendall Luoma had eight kills, Hally Holker, Megan Wetter, and Samantha Cotter each had four, and Peyton Konz had three kills for the night against North Branch.
Brooke Bauer - filling in for Holker after an injury - led the team with 11 assists, Holker had seven before she was subbed out, Cotter had four, Shalyn Adams, and Wetter each had three, Madelyn Huschka and Emmerich each had two assists, and Luoma and Konz each had one assist.
Emmerich led the team with four aces, Cotter was right behind her with three, and Holker, Wetter, and Bauer each had two aces for the night.
Holker and Wetter tied for the most digs with six, Huschka and Cotter each had five, Luoma had four, Emmerich had three, Bauer had two, and Adams had one dig against North Branch.
Wetter had four assist blocks, Luoma had two, and Holker and Bauer each had one assist block.
The game on Friday against Becker was a little bit closer 3-2.
In the first set Monticello fell to Becker 25-20.
In the second set Monticello took the lead 25-16.
In the third set the Magic came out on top again 25-22.
In the fourth set the Bulldogs came back 25-20.
In the fifth and final set Monticello sealed the win 17-15.
Wetter had a night to remember with 23 kills, Cotter had 15, Emmerich and Luoma each had 10, and Bauer and Konz each had one kill.
Bauer had a great night stepping in fully for Holker with 46 assists, Huschka had two, and Adams, Luoma, Kaelee Lindgren, Wetter, and Cotter each had one assist for the night.
Cotter led the Magic for aces with three, Emmerich was right behind her with two, and Huschka, Adams, and Lindgren each had one serving ace against Becker.
Huschka had 20 digs against the Bulldogs, Luoma had 14, Cotter had 13, Emmerich had eight, Wetter had seven, Lizzie Sigler had six, Konz and Lindgren each had two, and Bauer had one dig.
Wetter had one block and two block assists, Bauer and Konz each had two block assists, and Luoma and Cotter each had one block assist for the night.
Monticello will face Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
Check the Monticello Times website for updates during the week.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
