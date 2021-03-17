Magic take on Hornets in final regular season game

The Big Lake boys basketball team defeated Monticello 69-65 - the game came down to a close finish in overtime.
The Big Lake and Monticello boys basketball team met for a final regular season game in the Monticello gym on Monday, March 15 to face off as the No. 5 and No. 6 teams in the Mississippi 8 conference.
Monticello secured two wins in the past week putting them above Big Lake in the conference.
Off of the tip-off Big Lake had the first possession and Wyatt Windhorst scored first for Big Lake.
Carson Kolles scored next for Monticello.
Kolles scored again for the Magic and then Windhorst scored again for the Hornets.
Kolles was on fire, driving relentlessly to the basket, bringing the score to 6-4.
The back an forth scoring continued between the two teams. The score was 18-14 with Monticello up and eight minutes left in the first half.
The score was tied 20-20 and both teams were in a full court defense.
Kolles had 15 of the Magic points and was feeling a groove with his pull up jumper.
Mitchell Spanier and Jack Iverson both knocked down three-pointers for Big Lake.
The Hornets pulled away slightly, taking a 26-22 lead with 3:21 minutes left in the first half - the biggest lead either team had so far.
Mitchell Stocker was sent to the free-throw line and swished two from the line for Monticello.
The score was 30-27 with Big Lake in the lead and three second left in the first half. Calvin Schmitz then threw up a shot from the half court line to close out the half and made the wild shot to tie the score 30-30.
In the second half shots weren’t falling as easily for either team.
Jonothon O’Brien was hitting a few shots for the Hornets.
Windhorst knocked down a three for Big Lake.
The Hornets were up 40-37.
Puppe knocked down a three from the top of the key and Hangsleben battled hard in the paint scoring two for Monticello.
O’Brien drove to the basket and earned an and-one for Big Lake.
Schmitz knocked down a three-pointer and a shot under the basket. Hangsleben made a shot under the basket bringing the score to 56-51 and the Magic in the lead.
There was four minutes left in the game.
Big Lake’s Windhorst hit two shots from the free-throw line.
The score was 57-55 with 1:23 left in the game. Monticello had the lead.
Iverson was sent to the free-throw line for the Hornets - he knocked down both tying up the score 57-57.
Hangsleben hit a shot fighting hard under the basket and Iverson responded the same way for Big Lake.
The score was 59-59 with 32 seconds on the clock.
Monticello had the possession and called a timeout with 15.2 seconds left.
Wyatt Sawatzke was fouled on the floor with 04.3 seconds left. Monticello called a timeout to write up an inbound play to try and break the tied score.
Puppe threw up a shot but missed.
Four minutes of overtime were in store for the two teams.
Iverson scored for Big Lake and Hangsleben scored for Monticello. The score was 62-61 with Monticello in the lead and 1:57 left in overtime.
The score was 63-62.
Windhorst scored two from the line for the Hornets.
With 43 seconds left in overtime the score was 68-63 with Big Lake up.
Sawatzke scored two for Monticello.
Windhorst scored one free throw.
The score was 69-65 and Monticello had the ball with 0.7 seconds on the clock. Puppe fired up a three-pointer and missed.
Big Lake took home the win.
Hornet Iverson led with 34 points and Magic Kolles led with 27 points.
Previous coverage:
Monticello had a win against North Branch on Thursday, March 11, 74-43.
The Magic boys basketball team took a five point victory over Cambridge-Isanti in the final moments on Friday, March 12. The final score was 70-65.
The Big Lake boys basketball team took a seat on the bench for 10 days as COVID-19 had spread.
The Hornets then competed in three back to back games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
They defeated Becker 77-58, then lost to Fridley 60-48, and then lost again to Cambridge-Isanti 56-44.
