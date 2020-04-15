Alayna Manning didn’t get the signing day that she had imagined, but somehow this was better.
Manning has been playing softball for nine years now. It’s slowly but surely grown into her passion.
COVID-19 has forced her to miss out on her passion for her final season of high school softball in Monticello.
The center fielder said that the season being canceled until further notice has forced her to be more disciplined on her own, but she misses her teammates like crazy.
“I really thought my senior year would be my most successful season,” Manning said. “I’m not able to play with my team, but I’ve been practicing a lot on my own.”
It’s been tough considering the circumstances. Little did she know that her family and friends had something up their sleeves to cheer her up.
On Friday, April 10 Manning’s parents and her best friend Caitlin Hinz organized a surprise.
Her parents decorated a table on their driveway for her to officially sign to become a St. Cloud Technical and Community College Cyclone with balloons and a sign reading, “Congrats Alayna!”
If that wasn’t enough, as she began to sign her National Letter of Intent, cars started to drive by honking their horns and holding signs congratulating the senior.
Manning was blown away.
“It felt absolutely amazing to get recognized under these conditions,” Manning said. “It really showed me how many of my family and friends truly care about me and want to see me succeed.”
It was extra special because her friend Hinz was in on it.
“She’s the pitcher on our Monticello team and my best friend,” Manning said. “I was really looking forward to playing our senior season together. I’m hoping we will have our summer season with the Minnesota A’s so we can be on the field together again.”
