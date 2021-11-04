Magic’s late comeback falls short

Monticello traveled to Rogers for the section 6AAAAA football semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 30. It was a great afternoon for football with tons of energy brewing inside the stadium.
It was a good football game that went down to the wire, but Monticello fell just short in a 14-8 loss to Rogers a game before the section championship. It was a great run for the Magic. They overcame a lot of adversity all year playing shorthanded, but still finished with a tremendous season.
The Magic received the opening kickoff, but went three and out and was forced to punt. The Royals wasted no time in getting on the board. Royals wideout Owen Kanzler took a jet sweep 30 yards to the house to cap off a quick 40 yard drive. The Royals led 7-0 early.
The Magic were forced to punt again and Carson Kolles knocked the Royals back to their own 2. After a first down reception the Magic held strong and on third and 13, defensive lineman Matt Koshiol intercepted a pass in their own territory to spoil Rogers’ scoring chance.
A theme for the game was Rogers’ kept getting away with illegal man down field penalties, much to the chagrin of the Monticello side. Despite offensive linemen being 10 yards down field on several pass plays, they only got flagged a couple times for it all game. The Magic were called for an unsportsmanlike penalty after some vocal displeasure from the sidelines.
Despite that, Monticello forced a punt and took over on their own 47 yard line. However they were still unable to crack the scoreboard yet and the half ended 7-0 in the Royals’ favor.
Rogers missed a field goal to open the half. The Magic went three and out on their first drive of the half and punted back to the Royals.
Rogers responded promptly with their second and last scoring drive. Running back Anthony Powell did his best Adrian Peterson impression, trucking a Monti defender en route to a 72 yard rushing touchdown that ended up being the game winner as they took a 14-0 lead.
The Magic were forced to punt again, but kept the game at 14-0 after blocking a field goal attempt with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter.
That gave the Magic a huge boost and a swing of momentum they desperately needed. Freshman quarterback Luke Emmerich connected with Wyatt Sawatzke for a 40 yard connection and Kolles for a 26 yard play. Facing a fourth and one deep in the red zone, Emmerich leapt over the line on a QB sneak for a first down and Kolles punched in a three yard score. Monticello reached deep into their bag of tricks on the two point conversion, flipping the ball to senior offensive lineman Joe Schluender for two as they trailed 14-8 with 6:26 left in the game.
Monticello got one last chance at the end of the game, still trailing 14-8 with a chance to tie with a touchdown. The drive didn’t get off to a great start. A penalty had the Magic going the wrong way, but they managed to pick up a first and started their march down the field.
On a fourth and nine Kolles caught a pass for a first down to keep the Magic hopes alive. They went backwards on the next play, but on second and 15 Rogers was whistled for defensive pass interference and had first and ten at the Royals’ 30 with 39 seconds remaining. Emmerich tossed an incomplete pass, but Rogers got flagged for roughing the passer and Monticello moved up to the 15 into the red zone.
Unfortunately for the red and black faithful that was as far as they got. Two straight incompletions on shots to the end zone brought a third and ten with 15 seconds left. Emmrich threw up another fade to the end zone, but it was a little under thrown and was picked off, sealing the Royals’ victory and ending Monticello’s season.
It was a nice run by the football team that ended just a couple plays short of the section championship game led by a freshman quarterback after an injury to the incumbent starter.
It was a great game and Monticello was in it until the very end. Truly a great effort by the Magic, “there were so many times even on that last drive where I was just amazed at what these guys do,” said Andy Pierskalla. “Just going and making plays. And holy cow the line to block the way they did and for our receivers to go up and make some great plays and for a young quarterback to have some confidence. It was incredible to watch,” said Pierskalla.
It was incredible to watch with the Magic playing some great football all season down to the last drive of the last game. It just didn’t end up being their day. They took care of the ball and when you do that it gives you a chance every game. Pierskalla in his first year at Monticello proved he is the right man for the job and deserves a lot of credit for how he always had the team ready and his guys fought hard for him and each other down to the final play of the season.
The loss eliminated Monticello from the section playoffs as they finished the year 6-4.
Irondale 23, Monticello 26
Monticello hosted Irondale for a section 6AAAAA quarterfinal match-up on Tuesday, Oct. 26. There were 11 combined fumbles for both teams, but Alex Fearing scored three touchdowns on the ground and converted a two point conversion in the 26-23 victory over the Knights.
Irondale scored the first 10 points of the game, but Fearing and the Magic answered. Fearing finished off an 80 yard drive with a three yard score and capped it off with the two point conversion cutting the deficit to 10-8.
That was the score at half.
Midway through the third the Magic forced a punt and took over at the Knight’s 39. Austin Marquette burst through the line of scrimmage, shed a tackle and took it to the house for six and a 14-0 lead after the two point was unsuccessful.
The Knights scored on a one yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth to regain a slight lead, 16-14 after Nelson Anderson blocked the PAT.
It was the Fearing show after that as he scored twice on the ground in the fourth, once from seven and then from 16 yards out for the game winning score.
Fearing woke up hungry and feasted on the Knights for dinner. “Went to school and had a nice school breakfast. Had a muffin with some milk. All I can thank is my line. I didn’t get touched on those three touchdowns,” said Fearing.
The Knights got a touchdown late from Jack Wojciak after taking over at QB for Connor Kvaal on a pass to CJ Ritchie with 2:19 left in the game.
Who else but Fearing recovered the onside kick and the Magic took off about 50 seconds off the clock before they had to punt back to Irondale.
The Knights started matching down the field, but the Magic defense capped off the game with an excellent stop to ice the game. On third and ten Joe Hannah broke up a pass that would have gone for a first down. The next pass was incomplete, too high for the receiver on the boundary and the Magic hung on to win 26-23.
“Survive and advance,” said Head Coach Andy Pierskalla. “A lot of uncharacteristic mistakes, but good teams are able to overcome that and we overcame that tonight,” added Pierskalla.
Survive and advance is exactly what they did. Their reward? A date with the top seed in the section, Rogers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.