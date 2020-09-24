Magic’s Calvin Schmitz sees his baseall future at Northern State

Every college athlete looks forward to the day when they can rest easy knowing they’ve picked the best place to continue their college sports career.
Monticello’s Calvin Schmitz rests easy knowing that he’s playing baseball for Northern State next year.
“It feels great to be able to commit to a very good baseball school like Northern State,” Schmitz said. “There’s a long and bumpy recruiting road that everyone goes down, and I’m very glad that I got to commit to such a great school.”
Schmitz has committed everything to baseball. He knew he wanted to play no matter what. When word hit that baseball was going to be postponed, he sought out a place that was letting teams play.
“This summer when baseball was shut down I actually moved out to Aberdeen, South Dakota, where Northern State is, and played for a team out there,” Schmitz said. “I loved it there and I really enjoy the coaches and players.”
Schmitz has brought success to both the Monticello baseball team and the Monticello football team. He has a passion for both sports, but he knew baseball was a more realistic goal in regards to college.
“I had offers to play football and baseball in college,” Schmitz said. “I didn’t always know I wanted to play baseball. I originally was looking to go play football but then as high school went on, I decided that baseball is the better option for me as I’m 5-foot-4 and 205 pounds.”
He started playing baseball at the ripe age of 2 years old. He could barely hold the bat. Sports have always been a part of the Schmitz family, so he had his dad and his brother to thank for introducing him to the game of baseball.
“I have always loved the game,” Schmitz said. “I have to thank my father, big Dean and my brother Jake for where I’m at today. They have done so much for me since I was a little kid, and I couldn’t thank them enough for making me the athlete I am today.”
The Monticello senior baseball catcher has always shown commitment to his team. He’s even switched positions and transitioned wherever his coaches and fellow teammates needed him.
“I was never a catcher growing up,” Schmitz said. “I was a shortstop. But in ninth grade I was told I was going to be the varsity catcher. So I worked hard to be the best catcher I could. Thanks to Alex Otto and Ethan Bosacker — I was able to catch those guys my freshman year.”
Moving on to college, Schmitz is ready to prove he has what it takes. His hard work and dedication have gotten him far, and now he’s ready to focus solely on baseball during his time as a college athlete.
“College baseball will be completely different than high school,” Schmitz said. “In college I will only be playing one sport rather than three like in high school. I will be able to practice baseball and work at it every day.”
“The strongest attribute I will bring to Northern State is that I have always been the underdog in sports,” Schmitz said. “Being my size at any level, I’m always looked down upon and I will bring a next-level competitiveness that I know they like.”
Schmitz said his favorite memory of high school sports so far was his baseball teams’ trip to state when he was a sophomore. He’s also going to miss the many bonds he’s created through sports in Monticello. One in particular is his friendship with Alex Otto.
“I would just like to give a shout-out to Alex Otto,” Schmitz said. “He was my role model and still is throughout these past four years. He is like a big brother to me and he has done so much for me. He’s always been my biggest supporter.”
Schmitz was able to live with his future baseball team this summer and meet Northern State’s head baseball coach, Dean Berry.
He’s patiently waiting for the day he gets to move in and start practicing daily with his new team.
“I’m looking forward to living on campus and being able to play for a college baseball team that I know is made for me,” Schmitz said. “I hope to be the best player I can be and always work hard to represent the name on the back of my jersey.”
