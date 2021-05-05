You are the owner of this article.
Magic one run and done

monti softball
The Monticello softball team defeated Cambridge-Isanti 1-0 on Thursday, April 30.

The only run of the game came in the fourth inning from Magic Maddie Biegler.

Big Lake softball coach Chelsea Erickson said the sole run was a game changer and acknowledged every teammate that made it possible.

“That run was crucial,” Erickson said. “Hailey Beilke got us started with a single. Then Maddie took over as a courtesy runner. Maddie was able to steal a base and help getting the inning started. Also, kudos to Hannah Storey on a great at bat. She was able to coax a walk for our lone RBI.”

Hailey Beilke was the only Monticello batter to have a run, but she was thrown out before making it back to home plate. Beilke had a .333 batting average for the night.

Kennedy Biegler, Chloe Hinz, Lillie Binsfeld, and Hannah Storey all walked on base, but didn't make it home.

Beilke pitched the entire game and gave up only three hits. She pitched three strike-outs for the night.

The team is now 4-4 for the season.

“I’m OK with that,” Erickson said. “I would obviously love to be undefeated. What coach wouldn’t? But I think we are coming around. With the girls having a whole year off of playing in our system and just getting the rust off and I feel good. I am excited for the second half of the year when we face our conference teams for a second time.”

