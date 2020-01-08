Magic on the mats

Monticello High School wrestlers had some of their best individual performances of the season as the team brought home a 9th-place finish at the 10th Annual Tom Keating Memorial Invitational Saturday, Jan. 4 at Foley.
The Magic’s Jesse Midas took first place at the 220 weight, while Quinn McCalla posted a third-place finish at 113.
Despite having 14 days off from action on the mat due to the holiday break, Head Coach Jason Thompson didn’t have to do much to prepare his wrestlers.
“After not wrestling in a competition for 14 days the boys were definitely ready to get back at it,” Coach Thompson said.
In the placement matches, Quinn McCalla defeated Ethan Sylvester of Totino Grace 2-1 OT. This earned him a spot in the semifinals where he fell to Princeton’s Tyler Wells to take third place.
“Quinn McCalla took third and probably wrestled his best tournament of the year,” Coach Thompson said.
Nelson Anderson was up next at 126. He also defeated Bryce Erkenbrack of Totino Grace (4:33) earning fifth place.
Jacob Cole took fifth place over all at 138 falling to Joey Thorsten of Foley.
Alex Fearing took fifth place over Andy Johnson of St. Cloud Tech (1:07) at 145.
“Nelson, Fearing, and Cole all wrestled above their seeds and had a solid tournament,” Coach Thompson said.
Jesse Midas, ranked #4 at the 220 weight, defeated Shane Noyes of Canby 3-0 in first place, advancing to the semifinals. Midas eventually took first place at 220 after defeating Jordan Skansen of Detroit Lakes in the championship.
“They never cease to amaze me with how they support each other,” Coach Thompson said. “They really rally around each and are really starting to become a family. Wrestling, like most sports, are way more than just wins and losses.”
Monticello will host a triangular on Friday, Jan. 10 starting at 5 p.m. in the Monticello Middle School “Pit”.
Foley Tom Keating Invitational–
Team Results:
1. Foley 190.50
2. Princeton 184.50
3. Detroit Lakes 143.00
4. Totino – Grace 133.50
5. Watertown – Mayer 120.50
6. Canby 105.00
7. St. Cloud Tech – Apollo 99.50
8. Unattached 84.00
9. Monticello 70.00
10. Milaca 51.00
11. Paynesville Area 40.00
12. Royalton 30
