Magic comes out on top against Big Lake

Monticello and Big Lake have had a long standing rivalry on the court.
The girls basketball teams have gone head to head twice so far in the regular season.
On Friday, Jan. 24 the Hornets took the victory 59-45, but then on Friday, Feb. 21 the Magic took the victory 45-39.
So, this was anyone’s game.
Monticello walked away with the final victory in the section semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 29, 64-61.
Big Lake started off with the lead and quickly pulled away.
Mia Huberty and Reagan Sternquist were getting good looks on offense for the Hornets.
Anna Olson and Cat Terres were two towering forces on offense for the Magic.
The score was 20-10 forcing Monticello to take a time-out with 8:42 left in the first half to recoup.
Huberty fouled the Magic’s Lauran Zwack and she was sent to the line with 7:31 left in the first half, but the free throws were no good.
Zwack had a nice pass to Terres, but she couldn’t make it count.
A few missed opportunities were what put the Magic behind early on.
Caela Tighe of Big Lake took it to the hole, but got blocked by Olson of Monticello. These two star players were at each other the whole night.
Morgynn Spears earned her second foul of the game with an aggressive mindset on defense.
Reagan Sternquist knocked down a three-pointer with 5:23 left on the clock. The scoreboard read 27-15.
Huberty fouled Zwack, adding two for Monti 27-17 and 4:47 left in the first half.
Spears scored with a thoughtful pass from Olson.
Zwack was fouled and the basket was good with 3:22 on the clock. She missed the free throw and Olson rebounded earning a second chance to score for Monti. The score was now 27-23 with 2:31 on the clock.
The Magic squad was closing the gap.
Katelyn Lindberg swished a three and Moen swished a three right after her.
The score was 30-26 with 1:19 left in the first half.
Zwack of Monticello fouled Moen and she earned two at the line.
Tighe scored two to close out the half.
The score at half time was 34-26 with Big Lake in the lead, but Monticello was putting up an incredible fight.
Coach Geyen told the girls to keep pushing.
“It’s a long game,” he said. “We were down by 14 at one point. We just needed to chip away possession by possession.”
Out of the locker room Huberty was the first to score.
Sternquist scored next for the Hornets and Tighe again making it 40-26 quickly with 16:33 left in the game.
The was a lull in scoring and the score was 42-30 three minutes later with 13:20 left in the game.
Cordell came in and scored a three-pinter making it a Magic 44-33.
Spears was working hard gaining rebounds and was sent to the line again, but couldn’t make it count.
Sternquist swished a three.
Terres scored under the basket and the score was 47-35.
Zwack earned her fourth foul with 9 minutes left in the game. She sent Moen to the line, but she only made one free throw– making it 48-35.
Monticello started to heat up and shots were falling.
Alayna Manning swished a three pointer and Katzenberger earned an and one for Monticello.
Manning swished another three pointer and just like that the score was 48-44 with 7:24 left in the game.
Big lake called a timeout.
Monticello and Big Lake were both making great plays and working hard for every point.
The score was 50-46 with five minutes left.
Olson made a basket under the hoop with four Hornets swarming her.
Sternquist went down and scored for Big Lake.
Sternquist earned her fourth foul and sent Madison Katzenberger to the line scoring two for the Magic.
That’s when game turned.
Katzenberger sparked a new energy in her team.
She then swished a three pointer on the next possession, putting Monticello in the lead for the first time, 53-52.
The junior was thrilled.
“I wasn’t nervous, I just had the open shot so I took it,” Katzenberger said. “It felt amazing, it was so fun to be that turning point.”
Terres scored to tie it up with three minutes left.
Hailey Millam scored for Big Lake.
Terres shot and missed, but Olson got the rebound to tie it up 57-57. Monticello called a timeout with two minutes left.
About a minute later Big Lake called a timeout with the score still 57-57.
Terres scored with 36 seconds left in the game– 59-57.
Huberty fouled the Magic’s Lindberg earning two free-throws. The scoreboard read 61-57 with 25 seconds left in the game.
Huberty scored for the Hornets with 17 seconds left.
Big lake called a timeout.
Tighe fouled Olson and she scored one from the line– 62-59.
Senior Olson was proud of her team for never giving up.
“We can come back from anything,” Olson said. “That’s what I love about my team. We persevered and never gave up,”
Zwack was fouled bringing the ball up the court with 00.8 left in the game, but she didn’t hear the whistle. Monticello swarmed the court thinking the game had ended, when it actually hadn’t.
Monticello received a technical foul for the misunderstanding.
Zwack scored two from the line and then Huberty was sent to the line on the technical scoring two points for Big Lake.
The final score was 64-61.
Senior Terres summed up Monticello’s win.
“It’s as simple as, we played as a team,” Terres said. “Everyone had a part in this win.”
Coach Geyen agreed.
“We worked on moving the ball a lot in practice this week,” he said. “Swing the ball, feed in and bring it out, and rip it when you’re open. It really showed today and to come out and beat a very good Big Lake team is tough to do, so I’m very happy.”
Olson finished the night with 15 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and two blocks.
Terres had 14 points, two assists, and one steal.
Katzenberger finished the game with 11 points and one assist.
Manning had eight points, one rebound, and one steal.
Zwack had six points, one rebound, five assists, and six steals.
Lindberg had five points, three rebounds, and four assists.
Cordell had three points and one assist.
Spears had two points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Monticello will face Becker on Thursday, March 5 at Buffalo High School. Tip off is at 7 p.m.
