Magic bringing the energy to the X

For the first time in school history, the Magic volleyball team has advanced to the state tournament.
It was a back and forth match that went the distance with Monticello edging Totino-Grace in the fifth set 15-12 and clinching their spot in the state tournament.
It was a packed house at Osseo High School with the cauldron representing the Magic well.
The first set started off close with neither side getting much of an advantage early. With the Magic trailing 9-5, Head Coach Bethany Modaff took a timeout. It gave the team a bit of a spark and they closed the gap to 9-8 and 10-9 before Totino-Grace went on a run and forced Modaff to call another timeout with her squad trailing 15-9.
The Magic got as close as 12-16, but the Eagles pulled away and took the first set 25-15.
Just like they have all year, Monticello kept grinding.
The second set started out mirroring the first one, Monticello trailed 10-6 and Modaff had to call a timeout. This got the Magic going as they went on a run and took a 13-12 lead, this time forcing Totino-Grace to call a timeout.
It didn’t help as Monticello increased their lead to 19-14 and forced the Eagles to once again call timeout. The Eagles then closed the gap to 19-18 with the Magic now calling timeout. Modaff’s team responded by finishing off the Eagles 25-20 and tying the match after two sets.
Neither team could get much of an advantage in the third set. The two teams traded leads with Monticello taking a late 19-16 advantage forcing Totino-Grace to call timeout. The Magic took the next point, but the Eagles responded with a mini run of their own and Monticello took a timeout leading 21-19 and again after the set got tied up 22-22.
After trading points, the Eagles took a 25-24 lead and were on the verge of winning the third set, but the Magic wouldn’t go away. Monti scored three straight points to take the third set 27-25 and a 2-1 set lead in the match.
The fourth set started off with both teams once again basically matching point for point and was tied at 9-9, but then after the Eagles took a 12-10 lead Monticello took a timeout.
The girls didn’t quite respond and Modaff was forced to call another timeout trailing 16-11.
Unfortunately, the Eagles went on to take care of the Magic and tied the match at two sets a piece, dominating the fourth set 25-13.
It all came down to the fifth and final set. Winner takes all with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
The Magic got a quick 2-1 lead, but faltered a little bit and trailed 7-4 before Modaff called timeout. This time her team did respond. They came back to tie the set 8-8 after a Kennedy Biegler ace. Then they took a 9-8 lead and then the Eagles called timeout.
Monticello proceeded by increasing their lead to 12-8 and Totino-Grace was forced to use their second timeout. The Eagles closed the Monticello lead to just one at 13-12 forcing themselves to call timeout. The Magic then took the next two points in the final set to win 15-12 and the match 3-2 to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time ever.
Facing a tough gritty defense, the Magic were able to eventually find some soft spots, but it wasn’t easy with the Eagles refusing to let the ball hit the court forcing several long rallies throughout the match.
The Magic ended up chasing the ball at times and didn’t communicate or pass like they usually do, but they overcame their struggles in a match that went down to the wire. Modaff said they were at their best running a quick offense giving the Eagles less time to react and get to balls.
The Magic were able to do all of this with two college recruits sitting on their bench with injuries. Hally Pearson Holker, who was never able to return from an injury she suffered last season and Megan Wetter, who was injured earlier in the season.
Modaff gave credit to the leadership on the team from all the seniors, including Wetter, Pearson Holker, and Biegler.
There was much excitement from everybody involved after the ball hit the ground for the final time, something this team will remember for the rest of their lives.
“I’m still a little bit in shock,” Modaff said after the victory. “Hardly comprehended it yet. It's exciting. We’re thrilled,” added Modaff.
It’s a supremely talented team from top to bottom and they play for each other and it shows. It’s a thrilling team that loves and works hard for each other. Modaff places such an important emphasis on building character and the team bought into everything Modaff has tried to implement to the team.
The class AAA volleyball state tournament begins on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 13 at the Xcel Energy Center.
