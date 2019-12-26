You are the owner of this article.
Magic boys fall in home opener

The Monticello boys basketball team had its first home game of the season on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The stands were packed for the epic battle against Saint Michael-Albertville.

The boys fought hard, but ended up falling 63-55.

Coach Bridge Tusler has been big on taking the program to a new level, but taking it one game at a time.

“We’re getting better one day at a time,” Tusler said.

Both teams were in it through the first half.

STMA started to pull ahead in the second half, but the Magic never gave up.

Austin Wetter topped the charts with 25 points total – 4 three pointers, 5 free throws, and 4 field goals.

Brady Thompson was up next on offense with 13 points and an impressive 3 steals.

Carson Kolles had 6 points, 1 steal, and 4 assists.

The team went 18-40 from the free throw line, 7-12 for field goals, and 4-18 from the three point line.

The Magic will tie up their laces again on Friday, Dec. 27 against Elk River.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com

