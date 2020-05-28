Looking back at Spring 2019, It was Magic for Monti

The COVID-19 virus has taken its toll on the 2020 high school athletic season.
All high school activities were canceled because of distancing rules and the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.
It’s now the end of May and a majority of the 2020 spring sports seasons would be coming to an end.
But a year ago, post-season runs for many local athletes were just beginning.
Lets take a look at some of the Magic accomplishments in May of last year.
The girls track team was busy taking fifth place in the Class AA True Team State Meet – which would later earn the team a spot at state.
Top performances in the meet came from Ashanti Guertin, taking third place and first place in the 200-meter and 400-meter dash, the long distance crew of Madison McDermott, Lauran Zwack, Gabriella Witschen, and Elise Yeager took first through fourth place in the 800-meter run, Kaelin McDermott and Fayese Smith took third and fourth in the 3200-meter run, Lily Johnson took first place in the 300-meter hurdles, the relay teams took first in the 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800, and second in the 4x200, Ally Frickel and Sophia Carson took first and second in the high jump, Guertin and Lauren Rofftook first and second in the long jump, the entire triple jump crew swept the top five, and Maddie Kramer took second place in the pole vault.
The boys track team was also competing in the True Team Section 5AA meet in Milaca. The team finished in an overall tie for third place with Becker.
Individually, the Magic again had a good meet.
Sam Valor was third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.63, Troy Dahlheimer was fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.77, Kevin QuaQua was fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.47, Jacob Keller was third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08, Mikhale Maier and Riley Banyai were fourth and fifth with times of 15.86 and 16.38 in the 110-meter hurdles, and Valor was third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.93.
The boys golf team took eighth place in a 16-team meet while missing its best golfer in Alex Allen.
The Magic shot 336 as a team, just three strokes behind seventh place Little Falls.
Top score went to Matt Miller who shot an 81 (t-20th). The other counting Magic golfers stuck in the low- to mid-80s as well, with Jacob Pederson finishing with an 84 (t-33rd), Aaron Puppe shooting 85 (t-36th), and Brady Bergstrom carding an 86 (t-43rd), non-scoring golfers were Alex Opatz 89, (t-57th) and Anthony Goodwin 102, (t-86th).
The girls lacrosse team defeated Rocori 14-2.
Monticello had a 2-0 lead not even two minutes into the game off of goals from Madison Katzenberger and Morgynn Spears. The girls extended their lead to 5-0 before seven and a half minutes had gone by. The fifth goal precipitated a goalie change for the Spartans, as their goalie had been hit in the head with a Spears shot attempt about a minute before the fifth goal was scored.
The boys lacrosse team wasn’t as lucky, taking a 15-2 loss against St. Michael-Albertville.
The boys had just defeated Chisago Lakes in a dramatic 8-7 overtime win the week before, but couldn’t ride that wave.
Jared Pearson scored five of Monticello’s goals, with Maverick Wools and Carter Hanson adding two goals apiece. Dehmer, Colby Kramer, Garret Holmes, and Jake Everswick all scored once apiece.
The girls softball team was competing for a spot in the loser’s bracket championship in section play. The girls defeated Big Lake 2-1 in the section opener, lost to Rocori, and lost to Willmar in their first loser’s bracket game.
Monticello got started early. Alayna Manning, Chloe Hinz and Caitlin Hinz were among the stars in the 3-0 win over Zimmerman. They went on to lose to Rocori 9-0.
The boys baseball team was on its way to state with a No. 1 seed placement in the section tournament.
The boys started section play off with a 10-0 shut-out-victory against Becker.
The Magic had a few early runs, but got its offense going in the fourth and fifth innings when it scored four runs to pull away from the Bulldogs.
Alex Otto and Thomas Van Culin together had a five-inning no-hitter.
