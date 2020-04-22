Local golf courses get the green light

Area golfers were excited to hit the links this week after finding their favorite golf courses closed this Spring due to Gov. Tim Walz’ stay-at-home order.
When Walz lifted his order closing golf courses and local courses opened for the season on Saturday, April 18, local golfers sttod ready with their golf clubs in hand.
That included Brady Bergstrom, a member of the Monticello High School golf team who has been on the course the Monticello Country Club every day since the course opened.
“It has sucked we haven’t had any season at all and I haven’t been able to practice,” Bergstrom said. “I’ve been taking a few swings at home though. I was here (The Monticello Country Club) all weekend and now today I’m meeting with some friends from the team to play,” Bergstrom said on Monday, April 20.
Carefree Country Club in Big Lake is a private club that opened on Saturday.
The course was packed all weekend, while adhering to social distancing rules.
Because the course is private, golfers have to own property on the lake and become a member. Members also have to have their own carts.
Because the course is open to all members, owners Mike and Victoria LaBau are taking all schedules online and making sure the course doesn’t get over-crowded.
Members can email the LaBaus or call to set up a tee-time, but there is no face-to-face contact at this time, Victoria LaBau said.
Usually the course opens o the 15th of April every year, but due to COVID-19 the opening was postponed.
The course is the only thing that’s open. The club house, the main office, and where the golfers could normally buy food and drinks is all closed down.
Another thing that the LaBau’s are having to keep track of is the snowbirds.
“We have a lot of people that are only here during the summers and take vacations during the winter,” Mike LaBau said. “So because of that, we’re asking that everyone who has traveled to stay off the course for 14 more days. We’re just following what the governor has mandated.”
There’s no ball washers, no trash cans, golfers know to not touch the flags, and cups have been turned upside down so that all means necessary have been taken to decrease spreading germs.
They’re excited to see their members on the course again.
The Monticello Country Club also opened up on Saturday and has been ready and waiting for the governor to give the green light.
None of the facilities are open, carts were not available, and golfers had to call in advance to make an appointment.
Head Golf Professional Kristi Dostal said it’s been a waiting game, but they’ve been prepared to open for a while now.
“People have been antsy, but they’ve been patient with us,” Dostal said.
The Riverwood National Golf Course in Monticello was having the same response to being open. Golfers were filling the parking lot.
The public golf course opened on Saturday and people were able to use golf carts as long as they scheduled a tee time. The course is also offering a to-go food service for those who ordered in before hand.
Golfer Jerry Brown had his clubs in hand headed to take his first swings of the season on Monday, April 20.
“This is my first time out and I’m anxious to see what my swing looks like,” Brown said with a huge grin on his face.
Brian Halford was also golfing for the first time on Monday since the governor had opened them up to the public.
“I’m very excited,” Halford said. “I’m here. It’s not great weather, but I’m here.”
Halford has been golfing at Riverwood for five years now and he’s thankful golf is back on for the season.
