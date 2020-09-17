Leaving city job? Advance notice to be rewarded

Call it a case of helping those who help you.
The City of Monticello will be rewarding city employees who give their employer extended notice that they are leaving their jobs.
The measure has been approved by the Monticello City Council.
The idea behind the program is simple: It’s often hard to find a replacement for many of the skilled workers employed by the city. A standard two-week notice of job separation often leaves important jobs unfilled while the City seeks a replacement employee.
“It closes the gap between a resignation and new hire,” Councilmember Jim Davidson said.
Davidson said he supported the program because it helps reduce the stress and overtime associated with filling a vacated position.
“We come out ahead with a program like this,” Davidson said.
Under the new City of Monticello policy, an employee giving a 90 day notice would receive a one-time payment of $1,000; $1,500 for a 120 day notice; and $2,000 for a 180 day notice.
There’s one catch, however. The employee will have had to work for the City for five years in order to receive payment under what’s being called an advanced resignation notice program. The employee also has 10 days to rescind a separation agreement under the plan.
The original plan before the City Council called for 10 years of employment with the City to participate in the program. The length requirement was amended to five years.
Mayor Brian Stumpf supported the 10-year plan, noting that he believes longevity and loyalty means something when rewarding an employee.
The measure passed 4-1 with Stumpf casting the dissenting vote.
The idea for the advanced resignation notice program came earlier in the year when a retiring employee approached the city inquiring about an incentive for offering an advanced notice of his planned retirement.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.