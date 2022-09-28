Who runs the world? Apparently it’s Big Lake brothers Owen and Kade Layton. They might be the fastest brothers this side of the Mississippi.
After the two helped the Big Lake boys cross country team win a state championship last season, they’re ahead of the pack once again to begin the year. Big Lake entered the season as the preseason number one team in class AA and are favored to win the conference once again. Junior Owen and senior Kade were both All-State runners last year as a sophomore and junior.
It was the third time Owen qualified for the state tournament and the second time for Kade.
Kade wasn’t always into running, but entering his seventh grade year in Big Lake he was without a sport until his buddy invited him to join the cross country team.
He saw success instantly, running with the middle school team he won a bunch of races. The next year he jumped up to race with the varsity team for the first race his eighth grade season and his success continued.
“I was our top runner for about 90 percent of the year. The rest of the year a senior took off and went crazy, but besides that I was our top runner that entire year,” Kade said.
As a freshman he won most of the races and as a sophomore he won every race but one.
Despite being a key cog in the Hornets machine last year, Kade admitted to having a bit of a down season individually, but is locked in again for his senior season.
Kade got Owen to join the cross country team as an eighth grader, while Kade was a freshman. Kade was able to pry Owen away from the soccer team.
“I actually convinced him to quit soccer and come out for here because I showed him that it was fun. And so he came out and he ran varsity and was our second runner first year out so that was very impressive,” Kade said.
Like Kade mentioned, Owen was impressive from the get-go.
“Eighth grade came along and I did cross country. I made state that year and since then taken quite a liking, but over the last year it’s become one of the main things I like to do,” Owen said.
Owen qualified for the state tournament that season and now as a junior he has a chance to be the first Big Lake runner ever to qualify for the state tournament as an individual four separate times.
“It has been pretty cool going three years in a row, except for covid we didn’t get to run at state. But running at state is fun. It’s something I look forward to every year as one of my highlights of the whole year,” Owen said.
Owen thinks it would be cool to be the first Hornet to run at state four times, but his main focus is repeating as state champs and winning as a team.
Naturally, the two brothers love running and competing with each other.
“It’s fun to have somebody you know is always going to be there and you can do everything together and you know you’re not going to be by yourself,” Owen said.
“It’s actually really fun running with a brother, you know? It’s kind of weird when you think about it, but then it’s really cool,” Kade added.
Of course, they push each other each and every race. So far they’re pushing each other straight back to the top.
Last year during their state title season, Kade credits the team unity that formed over different bonding activities; like going out for team dinners and forming that team chemistry.
“It showed everybody that we’re a team and we were working towards a common goal,” said Kade.
By the end of the season the team started to all hit their best times and went out and took the class AA Minnesota State High School League cross country championship.
“It was a pretty amazing feeling,” Kade said about winning state. “We were actually underdogs by like 50 points heading into state. We just ran what we ran and we took it,” Kade said.
“Winning state last year was not something I thought we were going to do, especially at the start of the season. I didn’t even know if we were going to be able to make state, but just as the year went on and all of our guys progressed very well we got it in our minds that maybe we could win,” said Owen.
That maybe turned into definitely as the underdogs completed their incredible run as champs. Owen finished in 11th as an individual, completing the race in 16:34. Kade finished in 16:46 as the 21st runner to cross the finish line.
This year they obviously want to repeat and it’s a different mindset compared to the start of last season to now, but it’s still the same goal.
It’ll be another battle with Monticello, as the Magic were on the Hornets’ heels last year, all the way through the state tournament when they finished as runner-ups to Big Lake.
The Layton’s hit the ground running to begin the year. Big Lake opened the season with a win during their home invite at Liberty Elementary School. The Hornets won the invite by beating the Magic by just seven points.
Owen finished third overall and Kade finished right behind his brother in fourth. That set the tone for a very competitive group with high expectations.
Their next event was the Norm Ayen Invitational in Isanti on Friday, Sept. 9. Owen was the meet individual champ finishing in 17:08.4. Of course, Kade finished right behind him in second place with a time of 17:10.9. They helped Big Lake win the five team meet with an incredible 17 points, second place Coon Rapids finished with 51.
Their next race was at Lake Marion County Park for the Hutchinson Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 16. Owen took second overall but crushed his previous time at 16:21.4, Kade was right behind his brother, finishing in third with a time of 16:24.6. Those times are already faster than their state tournament times last year at St. Olaf College.
Of course they led Big Lake to another team win.
During their latest race, the Rocori Invitational at River Oaks Golf Course, Big Lake was one of 14 teams. Owen and Kade continued their torrid pace and their trend of slicing into their times. Owen was the meet champ once again, posting his first place time of 15:45.6. Kade was second with a time of 15:57.6 to help the Hornets to yet another team victory.
The brothers have high expectations for themselves and are leading the pack once again for the Hornets as the reigning state champions at class AA.
How do they handle those expectations?
“It’s just something that you need to look at and keep pushing and pushing. You can’t let up on the pedal. You need to keep pushing and realize that you have a target on your back so you need to keep pushing and not let anybody catch up,” said Kade.
“It puts a chip on our shoulder because we know that they’re looking at us. They know that we’re here, but it doesn’t change what we do at all,” said Owen.
The Hornets had a great summer of training. The Layton’s are already crushing their PR’s as they’ve hit sub 16 minutes already this season.
Jack Leuer forms a really strong top three runners with the Layton’s. Their last race he finished in fifth overall at 16:14.9. Kade is hoping the next couple runners behind them can cut their times down closer to 17 minutes so they don’t lose as many points with so many runners finishing between the top guys and the rest of the team.
So far those guys are trending in the right direction, cutting their times from about 18 minutes to around 17:30 right now.
Kade and Owen are enjoying this final ride together. They know how they want it to end, but the most important part right now is to enjoy it while they can.
“It’s an experience that shouldn’t go to waste. Just have fun with it,” Owen said.
They’re having fun and winning while doing it. There’s plenty of season left, but to start the season Kade and Owen Layton are running full speed ahead with only one goal in mind, to repeat as state champs.
