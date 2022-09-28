big lake cross country

Kade (first student on the left, top row) and Owen (second student on the left, top row) Layton pose with the team on stage during the trophy presentation, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at St. Olaf College.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Who runs the world? Apparently it’s Big Lake brothers Owen and Kade Layton. They might be the fastest brothers this side of the Mississippi.

After the two helped the Big Lake boys cross country team win a state championship last season, they’re ahead of the pack once again to begin the year. Big Lake entered the season as the preseason number one team in class AA and are favored to win the conference once again. Junior Owen and senior Kade were both All-State runners last year as a sophomore and junior.

