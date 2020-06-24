Lauran Zwack is crowned Athlete of the Year

If you’re a local in Monticello you should be familiar with the name Lauran Zwack.
She’s made her way through Monticello High School as a three sport athlete, and has led most of her teams as a captain and leader.
Now she’s graduated, heading to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to run track. To top it off she received the Athlete of the Year Award.
She has just received Athlete of the Year and no one deserves it more. Gary Revenig Monticello High School’s activities director said that he believed she was highly deserving of the selection.
“All head coaches vote for the senior male and female athlete of the year,” Revenig said. “Lauran stood out for being a three sport athlete who excelled athletically in all three sports. She was an elite athlete who represented our school at a high level in all three sports.”
The senior received the award from Revenig on Wednesday, June 17 at her house when she was least expecting it.
Zwack said, “It’s just so amazing that Mr. Revenig, Mr. Carr, and Mr. Olson would take the time to make these home visits. It really shows that they care about the students.”
She was surprised that she was named because of the plethora of talent in Monticello High School.
“I feel very honored because my class is filled with so many talented athletes,” Zwack said.
Zwack played soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter, and track in the spring. She was a captain on the basketball team her junior year and led all of her teams as a senior. She earned All-Conference accolades and a state appearance in track and field – which is what set her a part and led her to run in college.
Her main goal is to be someone that people can look up to.
“I want to be a leader, a role model, and set a good example in everything I do,” Zwack said.
She thinks one of the most important attributes that a leader can possess is to be a hard worker. Though she’ll go from being top dog at Monticello High School to a freshman in La Crosse she still wants to make an impact.
“I just want to be the hardest working person on the team,” Zwack said. “As a freshman I’ll lead with my actions instead of my words and learn from the upperclassmen.”
She’s itching to take her next step in life, but not without giving Monticello the credit that’s due.
As she looked back on her high school athletic career a few things came to mind. She’ll always remember running with her track team at state, playing in a basketball section championship her senior year, and competing in three soccer section championships.
Zwack is thankful for the chance to compete in any opportunity, but the life long relationship that she’s made are what make it worth wild.
She learned, grown, and has memories to last her a lifetime.
“I’ve been blessed with amazing family, friends, teachers, and coaches and I’m thankful for everything I’ve learned from them,” Zwack said. “I will always have these memories to hold onto as we go our separate ways.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.