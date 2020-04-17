Lake Cafe is now open for take out

When locals from Monticello and Big Lake wanted to get their hands on freshly made comfort food they headed over to Lake Cafe in Big Lake.
The restaurant on Jefferson Boulevard has made quite a name for itself over the years. The cafe first opened in 1968 and has been booming ever since.
Something the beloved restaurant couldn’t prepare for was closing it’s doors to the public because of COVID-19.
Owners Tim and Tami Cox closed Lake Cafe until further notice on Tuesday, March 17 due to the government mandate.
Regulars took to Facebook to express their heartbreak.
Angie King wrote, “I miss my hometown cafe, my awesome food, and great service.”
Vickie Birdsall wrote, “We hope you’re doing well. We miss coming in for hot beef sandwiches and taco salad.”
It’s now Friday, April 17 and they’ve deprived loyal customers long enough.
Starting today Lake Cafe is joining other local restaurants like Cornerstone Cafe, The Hideout, Beef O’Bradys, El Loro, and Moon Donuts in offering their full menu for takeout.
Tim Cox said he knew they would have takeout as an option eventually, he just wasn’t sure when.
“We weren’t sure how long this would go on for,” Cox said. “Business was really good before all this, so we knew it wouldn’t hurt us to take a few weeks and really think this through.”
Tim, Tami, and family members have been deep cleaning the cafe for the past month. They’ve also been perfecting their take out menu, figuring out how to slowly bring their employees back, and most importantly make sure they could keep customers happy.
“It’s given us a chance to make the updates we needed to make and watch other restaurants figure it out before we just jumped right into it,” Cox said.
He’s hired back a few of his employees during this time. He and Tami will be there every day.
They’re offering the full menu which can be found on Facebook or through a text message from the restaurant phone number upon request. If you text the word “Menu” to 763-263-2408 it will send you that information.
Here’s how it works: You can either call in and place an order or if the line is busy you can text your order in. After you place your order through a text message Lake Cafe will call you back to verify your order, get payment information, and let you know when your order will be ready for pick up.
Lake Cafe will be open for takeout on Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Some of the dishes that Lake Cafe is well-known for is there mashed potatoes and gravy, fish and shrimp, lasagna, meat loaf sandwiches, and most importantly, all things brunch.
“The majority of my menu is breakfast and we’re usually packed on Saturdays and Sundays for brunch, so I hope people respond really well to this takeout option.” Cox said. “We’ve got a lot of loyal customers so I hope we do just fine and this doesn’t go on for much longer."
Tim and his wife Tami are already preparing for the restaurant to be open again.
“We cleaned this place top to bottom for a month straight,” Cox said. “We’re ready to get people back in here again. We took out about five tables so that diners will be more spread out and feel comfortable once the governor gives us the go-ahead.”
Right now they’re ready for take out.
Cox said he’s especially missing his Sunday after-church customers.
“I’m sure they’re missing their regular routine so they’ll get to have at least some of it back with our take out,” Cox said. “We’ll have omelets, eggs benedict, and biscuits and gravy, so we’re set.”
You can find more information on the Lake Cafe’s Facebook page or you can head over to their website, lakecafemn.com.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@agpecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.