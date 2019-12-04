Kyle Downs: football is more than just a game

If you’re familiar with Monticello football, than the name Kyle Downs certainly rings a bell.
Downs was one of those players that left a magic mark.
He has grown very acquainted with the game of football and has been playing for about 10 years now. He recalls playing in Monticello on the Youth Football Association and loved his time growing up in Monticello.
Almost every Monticello alumnus has one thing in common – the magic relationships and bonds that are formed on and off the field.
And Downs was no different.
He raved about his teammates that doubled as friends and his favorite coach from Monticello.
“It was special being able to play with your best friends that you know would do anything for you, as you would do the same for them,” Downs said. “Coach Telecky will always be my favorite coach. He taught me that football is so much more than just a game. There are too many things to list that I’ve learned from him.”
Downs served as a captain his junior and senior year at Monticello, was second team all state, played in the all-state game, and received defensive lineman of the district.
As the elite high school football player has transitioned to football on the collegiate level he has learned a lot about himself.
“Football molds your character, relationships, and it shows you who you really are when things get tough.”
The 6’3”, 278 pound athlete now plays offensive lineman at the University of North Dakota and is majoring in entrepreneurship.
He was being recruited by the University of Minnesota, Iowa State, North Dakota State University, South Dakota State University, Mankato, Winona, and the list goes on and on.
Downs is pleased with his decision and has settled into his new state. The kind community has made his transition extremely easy.
“North Dakota takes ‘Minnesota nice’ to a whole new level,” Downs said. “Everyone up here is so kind and it makes it really easy to be away from home.”
Downs went on to say that his offensive line coach, Joe Pawlak has made it easy on him as well.
“I really enjoy all of my coaches, especially my offensive line coach,” he said. “I’ve already made lifelong friends up here and I’m happy that I met them.”
Although he likes his new home, he was a little bummed that he couldn’t make it back to Monticello for Thanksgiving. UND made the playoffs with a tremendous win over Southern Utah 36-18 on Saturday, Nov. 23. They went on to play Nicholls State a week later and lost 6-24. They ended their season with an overall record of 7-5.
Downs has learned a lot about himself and his dedication to the game since he’s started college.
His greatest accomplishment so far is that he’s been able to solidify a spot with the number two unit as a freshman.
“I’m very proud,” he said. “I’m thankful that all of my hard work is paying off.”
The days are longer, the practices are harder, and the competition is better. As Downs puts it in his own words, “It’s a grind.”
“The most prominent thing I’ve learned over the years from football is how to never give up, to always give more, and to not accept failure,” Downs said. “There was a point where I accepted failure. Now, I dig deep, find the motivation, and do whatever needs to be done.”
As Downs continued to talk about football there was a reoccurring theme. Football is so much more than a game.
“Football teaches you what hard work and dedication is,” he said. “Never give up.”
He wrapped up by saying he’s grateful for his young start in Monticello. Monticello prides itself on it’s ever up and coming athletic programs.
“Something I would like young football players to know, is that success is not something that’s handed to you,” Downs said. “Success starts with hard work at a young age. It’s a race against time and every day you waste, an opponent just got better.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
