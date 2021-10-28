Kadyn Dilger: From the pitch to pads

Big Lake sophomore Kadyn Dilger is known for her exploits as a goalkeeper for her Big Lake Hornets soccer team. She’s a great goalkeeper who’s excellent at keeping the ball out of the net when on the soccer pitch.
But when a new opportunity came knocking, Dilger answered the call.
The Hornets football team needed a kicker and at the end of the school year last year, Dilger showed a willingness to play kicker and got to work.
A discussion between Dilger and assistant football coach Jason Snoddy started off as kind of a joke between the two during physical education class. One of Dilger’s friends on the football team chimed in saying that Dilger should kick for the football team.
Snoddy admitted they didn’t really have anybody currently kicking and Dilger kept that in mind. She emailed Snoddy during the summer and he got Dilger set up with equipment to begin practicing kicking.
“It was like, one of the last days (of school) and we were just like, punting the ball and stuff. And then my friend Erik was like, what if you came out and kicked for us? We don’t really have anybody and then that was basically it,” said Dilger.
She practiced by herself throughout the summer . She then joined the football team once two-a-day practices started. The rest is history.
Head Coach Bob Blanchard enjoys having the young kicker on her team, “it’s great having her as a part of our team,” said Blanchard. “When she showed up during camp, it was a welcome relief that we had someone willing to focus on field goals and extra points. She is a great team player and always ready to go and we look forward to having her back next year,” Blanchard also said.
Girls playing football in the United States is exceedingly rare, less than a tenth of a percent of high school football players in the state of Minnesota are girls, according to the website operations.nfl.com.
Last summer was the first time she had ever kicked a football. Even though she had never kicked a football before, she is a soccer goalie, and she said that taking goal kicks is kind of similar to how a field goal is attempted, “I am a soccer goalie so I take goal kicks, which the ball is stationary. So I mean I didn’t have zero experience, but kicking a football is very different,” said Dilger.
During a goal kick in soccer, the goalie has time to make a decision and fire off a pass without the defense impeding their kick. Kicking a field goal or extra point is a lot different in football. There’s a lot less time and there are 11 people on the opposite side trying to rush and stop you from making the kick.
“During games you only get three steps back and two to the side. When during a goal kick you have however much time you want to kick it and it’s basically on your time. In football when you tell the holder you’re ready and the holder shows the snapper that you’re ready and the snap happens it’s basically a whole timing thing,” said Dilger.
“The snap has to be good and then the hold has to be good in order for you to have a chance to make it,” Dilger added.
Even though she is a kicker for the football team, first and foremost she is the starting goalkeeper and captain for the girls soccer team. Soccer is her first priority, but she still managed to get kicks up after soccer practice trying to get more comfortable.
The holder and the snapper would stay after football practice to help Dilger get kicks up.
There haven’t been a lot of games Dilger has been trotted out to attempt a kick, but she made an extra point during the game against St. Cloud Apollo back in September.
“She finally got a good snap, hold and blocking in her second chance against Apollo and punched one through,” said Blanchard.
It was her first ever varsity football point.
“Basically it’s just you and the snapper and that’s it. You’re just waiting for the snapper basically to catch the ball. Not even to when he has it in a good spot because the defense is already coming. So it was very exhilarating,” mentioned Dilger.
The crowd started chanting for Dilger after the made kick.
Dilger is a prime example of you can do whatever you set your mind to, “most people don’t really think that a girl would go out for football to kick and it was just like, you can do what you want,” Dilger said. She went on to say, “if you really want to do something then put your mind to it and go out and do it.”
Normally kickers play other positions as well during high school, but being on the soccer team full time, that isn’t really an option for Dilger so getting used to the timing of the kick while also wearing full pads took a little getting used to.
Playing football at first was a little awkward, Dilger admitted. A lot of the team didn’t really speak to her a whole bunch at first and her first bus ride to an away game was different since she was in a different locker room than the rest of the team.
“It was my first time riding the bus there (St. Francis) and obviously the boys go into the boys locker room and they were just like oh you can have your own locker room and I was like okay. So there was that little bit of awkwardness, but other than that it wasn’t too bad actually,” added Dilger.
Even though Dilger lined up to kick an extra point against St. Francis, she didn’t get the chance to attempt the kick as the play was blown up and they went for two on their other chance.
The sophomore just wants to help out her school and the team, and also just go out and have some fun.
There was some concern from some in her family since Dilger had never stepped foot onto the football field before that she might hurt her soccer future, but Dilger made her decision and has been dedicated since day one to help Big Lake football as much as she can.
She really wanted to do it and just do her thing and have fun. She’s made some friends on the team in her time and has the support from two of her best friends.
“My friends Abby Polacec and Lexi Moen made sweatshirts that have my number and my last name and then it says super fans on the back of it. Her mom made that and I thought that was really cool,” said Dilger.
Her super fans have a chance to cheer her on at least one more time as Big Lake plays Princeton Tuesday night in the opening round of section 6-4A playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.