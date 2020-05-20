Justin Shiltz joins Big Lake girls hoops

I am very excited to announce the hiring of Justin Shiltz as the head girls basketball coach at Big Lake High School.
Justin comes to Big Lake after spending most of his teaching and coaching career in Illinois and the Quad Cities area. Coach Shiltz was recently hired as a high school social studies teacher at Big Lake High School and will be moving to Minnesota to be closer to his family.
Justin has an impressive coaching resume of over 20 years of coaching experience, with 7 of them being as a head coach where he amassed over 130 wins.
Coach Shiltz was the head girls basketball coach at United Township High School in East Moline, Illinois where his teams won multiple conference and regional championships. He is currently the winningest girls basketball coach in United Township High School history.
“Justin will bring a passion for coaching that is driven by building relationships and an extensive basketball background,” said Big Lake Activities Director Logan Midthun.
Justin has been a part of and built many successful basketball programs. He understands the importance of building a program starting at the youth level.
Coach Shiltz also recognizes the significance of developing the right culture within the basketball program.
“We are excited to have a coach and teacher in our school district with Justin’s background and ability to lead,” said Midthun.
