Monticello’s Gabby Witschen will make her second state track appearance next week at St. Michael-Albertville High School after finishing second in the girls 3200 meter run at the Section 8AA track and field championships Wednesday, June 9 at Sartell High School.
And on the boys side of the track, the Magic’s Brady Wright posted two Number finishes to be among several Magic runners advancing to Saturday’s section finals.
Witschen, a senior on the girls track team, ran a time of 11:34.83 in the 3200 meter finals, which was the second-best time run in the event. Witschen was just four seconds behind first-place finisher Aleah Miller of Alexandria.
State berths for the 3200 and a number of field events were decided Wednesday at Sartell.
Both the Monticello girls and boys participated in track preliminaries, with many of the Magic student athletes advancing to Saturday’s finals in Fergus Falls.
Advancing to Saturday’s finals in Fergus Falls for the girls are:
• Girls 100 meter dash - Emelia Skistad, who’s time of 13.34 was good for a fourth-place finish.
• Girls 400 meter dash - Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte, who’s time of 1:02.98 was good for a fourth-place finish.
• Girls 300 meter hurdles - Hope Guertin, who’s time of 49.30 was good for a 5th-place finish.
• Girls 200 meter dash - Natalie Emmerich’s time of 28.20 was good for an 8th-place finish.
The Monticello Boys have a number of runners who advanced to a second day of competition, as well. They are:
• Boys 100 meter dash - Brady Wright, who’s time of 11:15 was the top time in the section.
• Boys 100 meter dash - Sam Valor, who’s time of 11:19 was just four seconds off teammate Wright and good for second place.
• Boys 400 meter dash- Brady Wright, who had a second first-place finish with a time of 50.47.
• Boys 400 meter hurdles - Michael Schilling’s time of 42.34 was good for fourth place.
• Boys 200 meter dash - Sam Valor’s time of 22.70 was good for third place.
The section relay events will be run Saturday at Fergus Falls, as well as the finals of the non-relay track events.
Saturday’s runs will determine berths at next week’s state tournament.
