Janelle Gudim wins Big Lake's only tennis match-up against Becker

The Big Lake tennis team fell to Becker 6-1 on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Singles:
No. 1 - Courtney Nuest from Becker defeated Ari Laun from Big Lake, 6-2 , 6-3.
No. 2 - Maddie Moe of Becker defeated Hornet Ella Dotzler, 6-1 , 6-0.
No. 3 - Sophie Jones from Big Lake took the sole victory over Becker opponent Dani Nuest, 2-6 , 7-6 (3), 11-9.
No. 4 - Janelle Gudim from Big Lake defeated Lilly Stolte of Big Lake, 6-1 , 6-4.
Doubles:
No. 1 - Julia Bengtson and Alayna Lindquist from Becker defeated Sophie Wesolowski and Janelle Gerdts from Big Lake 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 2 - Jackie Yoerg and Jazlyn Toedter of Becker defeated Brynn Mossak and Emmy Bowne from Big Lake, 6-0 , 6-0.
No. 3 - Ayla Brown and Hannah Uecker from Becker defeated Hornet duo Kayla Niedzielski and Avae Burfeind, 6-0 , 6-1.
