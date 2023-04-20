The prospect of expanding Interstate 94 from four lanes to six lanes between Albertville and Monticello is a live and well after a bill supporting the project was heard before the Minnesota Senate’s transportation committee on Monday, April 17.
Sen. Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) has authored S.F. 1194 that calls for $6 million in state bonding proceeds for the completion of the I-94 project. Rep. Walter Hudson (R-Albertville) has authored a companion bill (H.F. 891) in the Minnesota House.
Monticello Mayor Lloyd Hilgart and Monticello City Engineer Matt Leonard were guests of Sen. Anderson and testified before the Senate transportation committee. Hilgart and Leonard were representing the I-94 West Corridor Coalition, a regional group that has long worked to advance the interstate construction expansion from Maple Grove to Clearwater.
Following Hilgart and Leonard’s testimony, Senate transportation committee vice chair Kelly Morrison (D-Deephaven) laid S.F. 1194 over for possible inclusion in the Senate’s omnibus transportation finance bill.
In his testimony before the Senate transportation committee, Hilgart noted that I-94 is a vital corridor for the State of Minnesota.
“While it supports communities like Monticello alongside it, it also benefits the 60,000cars per day that travel on this roadway,” Hilgart said of I-94.
The corridor between Maple Grove and Clearwater currently has an eight-mile gap between Albertville and Monticello where the interstate in just four lanes- two lanes in each direction. The remainder of the I-94 corridor from Maple Grove to Clearwater is six lanes wide- three lanes in each direction.
“Completing this gap will provide a continuous six-lane corridor from Maple Grove to Clearwater, facilitating the safe and efficient movement of people and freight,” Hilgart said.
“The project has tangible economic and congestion-reduction benefits but will also result in critical safety enhancements on Interstate 94,” Hilgart continued.
“Emergencies on the interstate make up a significant number of calls that the Monticello Fire Department responds to annually,” Hilgart said.
Coupled with the volume of calls is the concern for the severity of the accidents in the I-94 corridor, he said.
The Monticello mayor referenced a November 2020 29-vehicle pile-up and fire that threatened the safety of dozens of I-94 drivers, as well as a more recent incident where a Porsche hit a Monticello fire truck responding to an I-94 crash, tearing the bumper off the front of the fire truck.
Leonard, in his testimony before the Senate transportation committee, shared with committee members that the I-94 West Corridor Coalition has been working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation on the project, noting that MnDOT. The coalition has also been working to get federal funding for the project and has secured $3 million in Congressional directed funding, Leonard said.
