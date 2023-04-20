The prospect of expanding Interstate 94 from four lanes to six lanes between Albertville and Monticello is a live and well after a bill supporting the project was heard before the Minnesota Senate’s transportation committee on Monday, April 17.

Sen. Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) has authored S.F. 1194 that calls for $6 million in state bonding proceeds for the completion of the I-94 project. Rep. Walter Hudson (R-Albertville) has authored a companion bill (H.F. 891) in the Minnesota House. 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

