Hornets take home the conference gymnastics championship title

The Big Lake gymnastics team has been a front runner since the beginning of the season, but on Tuesday, Feb. 4 the team earned the conference championship title in Becker.
The final team score was 147.1 over the Bulldogs 134.325.
Head Coach Nikki Dilbert was ecstatic due to the win.
Last year there was a three way tie between Big Lake, Monticello, and Cambridge-Isanti for the conference championship.
“Conference Champions is a really big honor,” Coach Dilbert said. “The girls have worked so hard to accomplish this goal for this year. The girls really focused this year to win the conference outright.”
To start the night on the vault, Big Lake’s Megan Swanson earned a first place score of 9.475.
The Hornets scored a 37.4 as a team on vault.
The girls absolutely dominated on bars, earning the top five spots.
“This year one of the things we have really worked on are the bars and landings,” coach Dilbert said. “Cleaning up and sticking the landings have really benefited our team this year.”
Lola Visci earned a 9.525, Izzy Breitkreutz earned a 9.325, Abby Schreifels earned third with an 8.875, Britney Krumrei scored an 8.65, and Grace Kluk earned an 8.625.
The team scored a 36.375 on the bars – six whole points above the Bulldogs.
On the beam Big Lake took the top three spots.
Breitkreutz earned first with a score of 9.25.
Krumrei earned second with a score of 9.2.
Schreifels earned third with a score of 8.925.
The Hornets scored a 35.425 on the beam as a whole.
The girls always score well on the floor and Tuesday was no exception.
Breitkreutz took first with a 9.6, Krumrei was next with a 9.475, Visci was third with a 9.35, and Kennadie Ell finished with a 9.025.
The team score was a 37.45 on the floor.
The Hornets have really come together this year. Coach Dilbert said it has been one of her favorite years coaching due to the athletes on her team.
“Lanny, my co-head coach is my brother,” coach Dilbert said. “We have so much fun coaching together and helping these girls accomplish their goals. This is my 9th year of coaching and can honestly say this is such a great, hard-working group of girls that it never feels like work when walking into the gym. It is like being around my second family and I absolutely love it.”
Visci finished first in the all around with a score of 36.65.
Krumrei took second all around, not far behind, with a 36.6.
Schreifels came in third place and finished with a 35.825.
The girls performed as a team and that got them this championship.
“We are focusing on the little details and landings, as well as staying on that 4-inch wide, 4-foot high balance beam,” Coach Dilbert said. “This year we are taking things one step at a time, one goal at a time.”
The Hornets compete in their home gym on Saturday, Feb. 15 fighting for the section 7A title at 5 p.m.
