Hornets sweep through St. Francis

The Hornet cross country teams competed against the St. Francis Saints on Thursday afternoon near the St. Francis High School campus. The Big Lake squad continues to improve. “So many of our runners are beginning to really race their race distance. They aren’t just going through the motions and running, they’re competing. You can see it in their desire and ability to pass other runners, in the way they attack the race course, and in the way they approach practice,” said a very pleased Coach Trutna. “It is so great to see their sense of pride and accomplishment when they’re able to make that breakthrough.”
Boys’ teams won every level of team competition and every individual race. Jack Leuer remains unbeaten in middle school races this year as he powered away from the competition to lead a 1-6 Big Lake sweep with Gavin Vold (2), Kevin Winkelman (3), Kale Westgaard (4), Trent Erickson (5), and Gerardo Vazquez (6).
Drew Parks captured the individual title in the JV race with his best race of the season. “Drew ran an even race and was able to pass the early leaders with a strong last mile.” Jack Christensen (3), Zachary Carlson (4), Tanon Jacobson (5), and Spencer Lommel (6) all scored for the JV team win.
It was another 1-2-3 finish for the varsity trio of Kade Layton, Owen Layton, and Christian Noble. “These three spoil you as a coach, and they make it look so easy. I guarantee you though, they push themselves and are suffering inside,” Coach Trutna commented. “Those three set the mark for the other boys on the team, and it has had a great impact on our team attitude, especially among 8-15 spots where we have had so much improvement. Spencer Vold (6), David Guyse (7) also ran solid races to ensure the team win.
The girls shared similar success as the boys, taking home every team title and winning 2 for the 3 individual races. The middle school girls went 2-6 to take the team title with Campbell Slattery finishing second overall. Kristen Dickson (3), Morgan Pearce (4), Alayna Boe (5), Ashlynn Hennig (6) were the other scoring runners. “These middle school girls and boys continue to work hard and improve. Making it to practice during hybrid school can be very difficult for middle school runners who can’t drive and have working parents. I’ve been impressed by our attendance and really appreciate the effort of the athletes and especially the parents that make that possible.”
Jessicah Schmidt ran a great race to win the JV race. Olivia Potter running her best race of the year finished a close second with Samantha Burton taking third. “Again, I am so happy for this JV team. Something has clicked in many of these girls this year, and the attitude change during workouts and races is very evident. They step-up to the challenge, they run that extra mile in practice, they get their runs in on the weekend. We have had so much personal improvement this year.”
Emilee Doperalski won the varsity girls race with Josephine Lentz taking second. “Our girls team is pretty balanced this year, Emilee and Josephine have led the way each race and have been very impressive. Our 3-5 runners have tightened the times gaps to be a bit more of a pack.” Josie Parks (4), Amelia Degen (6), Ashlee Ogren (7) all finished within about 20 seconds of each other. “I love hearing these girls talking about winning meets. Like the boys team their confidence and work ethic have rubbed off on the rest of the squad.” It truly was a great day to be a Hornet!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.