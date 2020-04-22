Hornets Coach Blanchard looks to improve team chemistry

Big Lake Activities Director Logan Midthun announced that Bob Blanchard would be the next Head Football Coach at Big Lake High School.
Blanchard became the Big Lake social studies teacher in 2015 and he has also been a part of the football coaching staff ever since.
He was the interim head coach for the 2019 season. Coach Blanchard is also our head boys’ track and field coach.
Though is familiar with being a head coach, he never thought he would become the football head coach.
“It’s amazing,” Blanchard said. “When Logan first asked me to be head coach I wasn’t sure about it, but after I had worked with the team for a year as interim coach and saw the effects I had on these young athletes I asked, where do I sign up? I need to do this again.”
Midthun knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that he made the right decision.
“Bob not only brings a depth of knowledge to the head football coach position, but also a vision of how to run a successful program both on and off the field,” Midthun said. “Coach Blanchard is a great leader that is always looking to do what is best for kids.”
Last year Blanchard also took on the responsibility of being the offensive line coach, but he’s not sure how that will change or if Big Lake will hire someone else to fill that spot.
He grew up playing football and has always had a passion for the sport.
He attended school at Central College where he played wide receiver for the football team and first got into coaching when he moved to Colorado to teach and coach at Rifle High School.
He and his wife now live in Big Lake and he doesn’t see himself anywhere else.
He sees true potential in the football team and his Big Lake community has quickly become his second family.
As a team he’s looking to work on chemistry.
“Building team chemistry and working in these next few months should help us when the season starts up again,” Blanchard said.
As he looked back on last season he remembered getting “clobbered” pretty good by a few number one teams during the season. That was kind of a low point for the Hornets.
Next season Blanchard is looking to be more competitive.
In the off season he encourages all of his athletes to play multiple sports.
“Whether they’re training in the gym or competing in another athletic event, I just want them to stay active and continue to compete,” Blanchard said.
COVID-19 has brought spring sports to a halt, but kids can still train on their own.
With that being said, Blanchard can’t wait to get back on the Big Lake football field next season.
“It’ll just be nice to see the kids again,” Blanchard said. “It’ll be good to be back in school and communicate with the kids again without having to use a computer screen.”
Ultimately Blanchard just wants the team to improve. No matter how much or how little.
He wants to focus on offense and improve the teams’ running game.
“We want to be able to throw in some play action passes here and there, improve offensively in our blocking assignments up front, run clean and clear paths where we’re supposed to be as running backs and ball carriers, and improve our overall fundamentals of the game,” Blanchard said.
