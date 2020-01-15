Hornets and Magic gymnastics teams battle it out in Big Lake

The Monticello and Big Lake gymnastics teams competed in the Tropical Twist on Saturday, Jan. 4 and met each again on Thursday, Jan 9.
Monticello headed to Big Lake’s gym for a rivalry meet that was neck and neck with Big Lake beating Monticello 146.05 to 138.225.
The teams looked evenly matched and the gym was swamped with fans cheering on the number one team in the state – Big Lake – and the top ten ranked magic squad.
Both teams were looking to improve their scores from last week.
“We just wanted to focus on our routines and improve the little mistakes we made on Saturday,” Big Lake Gymnastics Head Coach Nikki Dilbert said.
Monticello is still dealing with injuries and sickness, but is recovering slowly but surely.
“The girls are getting stronger and it’s all part of the process,” Monticello Head Coach Kelly Oswald said. “We’ve been working on the things that we struggled with on Saturday and teamwork”
VAULT:
Britney Krumrei and Lola Visci scored first and second on the vault over all with scores of 9.5 and 9.35.
Krumrei is just a ninth grader. She tells herself one thing before big meets.
“Before I go out I say to myself, just breathe,” Krumrei said.
Reagan Bryant came in third place over all on the vault with a 9.3.
Bryant performed well all around for Monticello.
“They’re our rivals so we’re changing our mindset and working on skills,” Bryant said.
Big Lake scored a 36.725 on the vault and Monticello scored a 34.925.
BARS:
Visci, Abby Schreifels, Izzy Breitkreutz, and Krumrei all placed at the top for bars.
This event is what put the Hornets on top early in the dual meet – scoring a 36.4 over all.
Monticello scored a 33.5 with Presley Kass, Bryant and Morgan Lemke scored fifth through seventh place.
The Hornets scored a 36.4 and the Magic earned a 33.5.
BEAM:
Breitkreutz from Big Lake earned first place on the beam with a 9.375.
“I was kind of nervous, but it’s our home gym so it was fun with everyone cheering us on,” senior Breitkreutz said.
Kass from Monticello took second with a 9.35.
Up next was Visci from Big Lake scoring a 9.25.
Hailey Schmitz from Monticello wasn’t far behind in fourth scoring a 8.95.
Over all Big Lake came out on top with a 35.325 and Monticello finished with a 34.475 on the beam.
FLOOR:
For Big Lake, Breitkreutz, Krumrei, and Schreifels scored in the top three for floor.
Kass came in fourth scoring a 9.2 for Monticello.
The Hornets scored a 37.6 and the Magic scored a 35.325 on the floor.
The Hornets had their best dual meet score so far for the season (146.05), so they were more than pleased.
“We had our youth night, packed stands, and amazing energy, so it was a really great night,” Coach Dilbert said.
The Big Lake team still sits at number one for class 3A gymnastics.
“I think the girls are handling the pressure of the title very well and were just really proud,” Coach Dilbert said.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but we’re going to just keep working hard and stay focused,” Izzy said.
The Magic gymnastics team heads to Saint Francis tonight for a meet at 6:30 p.m.
The Hornets and the Magic will meet up again on Saturday, Jan. 18 for the Anoka Invite at noon.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.