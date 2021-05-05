Hornet golf medalist Isaac Flicker shoots a 74

The Big Lake boys golf team competed on Wednesday, April 28, Thursday, April 29 and Monday, May 3 proving the Hornets have gotten very comfortable swinging in the low 80’s.
Hornet Issac Flicker was named a top medalist and Big Lake took home a first place trophy as well.
Big Lake coach Bill Miller has loved watching his team flourish on the green this season.
On Wednesday we accomplished a lot,” Miller said.
The Big Lake squad traveled to Kimball and had one individual tie for top medalist at 74, Flicker.
Flicker started the round at two over two and finished three over for the day.
“He kept his composure and finished with his best round so far this year,” Miller said.
New-comer this year to the program, Aidan Johnson (9th grade) shot a 78 and that is his best round of the year.
Ryker Stuenholtz and Tyler Anderson shot respectable 82 and 85 for the Hornets.
As a team Big Lake shot a 320 and tied the Big Lake High School team record.
“As a team we are averaging 333 for the year,” Miller said. “We are on a good pace to break the year end team average of 340. Keep it up guys. Good job.”
On Thursday, April 29 the team traveled to St. Francis and did well. The Hornets shot a 329 total with all four scores under 85.
Johnson shot an 80, Flicker with an 81, Stukenholtz shot an 83, Anderson wasn’t far behind with an 85, and Noah Hart came in with a 87 for his best round of the year.
Big Lake competed in Kimball on Monday, May 3 and brought home a first place trophy.
All the Hornets scored in the 80’s and Stukenholtz took home a fourth place medal.
Big Lake will head to the home course in Becker on Thursday, May 6.
