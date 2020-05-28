The Big Lake girls basketball team held its end of the year banquet over a Zoom call on Sunday, May 17.
The girls had many noteworthy accomplishments.
“The banquet was amazing,” Assistant Coach David Linquist said. “It was great to see the team again and celebrate our season. I led the meeting with junior varsity coach Rey Robinson and C-squad coach Peter Hayes on the call along with parents and family members of the athletes.”
New head coach Justin Shiltz jumped on Zoom to introduce himself and talk to his new team.
The Hornets finished with 19 wins, tied for most in the history of Big Lake girls basketball.
The Big Lake girls basketball team went took third placein the Mississippi 8 Conference with a 9-5 record.
Mia Huberty led the Mississippi 8 Conference in steals, averaging 3.5 steals per game.
Caela Tighe finished second in the Mississippi 8 Conference in steals, averaging 3.2 steals per game.
Huberty tied for fourth in the Mississippi 8 Conference in scoring with an average of 16.5 point per.
Huberty, Hailey Millam, Taylor Moen, Emily Steen, and Reagan Sternquist had a 3.0 gpa or higher and earned the Spotlight on Scholarship award.
Huberty, Millam, Moen, Steen, and Sternquist were named to the Mississippi 8 all-conference academic team with a 3.7 gpa or higher.
Moen and Sternquist earned academic all-state titles from the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Millam, Moen, Sternquist, Huberty, Steen, Tighe,Justena Cichy, and Kendra Berg were varsity letter winners.
Sternquist earned the Heart and Hustle award.
Steen was named the most improved player.
Moen won the Hornet award.
Huberty and Tighe were both named most valuable players by the team.
Huberty, Sternquist, and Tighe made the Mississippi 8 all-conference team.
Cichy, Moen, and Steen were named to the Mississippi 8 honorable mention all-conference team.
Huberty and Tighe made the 2019-2020 top 20 all-state team in class AAA.
Huberty, Millam, and Tighe were named the 2020-2021 team captains.
