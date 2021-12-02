Hooping with Coop: Michael Cooper’s rise from role player to college coach

When you love something, love it with all your heart. That’s what Monticello alum Michael Cooper does with the game of basketball. He loves the game and in turn the game has loved him back. Cooper fell in love with basketball at an early age and it became a part of who he is.
Basketball was Cooper’s outlet growing up as a kid. It was one of the most consistent things in his life. If he wasn’t playing ball he was watching it. Basketball was always there for Cooper no matter what. Basketball led to some lifelong friendships for Cooper that he still holds to this day.
His uncle Steve was one of the main drivers early in Cooper’s life, but his entire family played a part in introducing the game to him at an early age, especially Cooper’s mother. “My mother is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around. Being a single mother she kind of ingrained in me to go to work every single day and not make any excuses,” said Cooper.
Growing up in the country, Cooper and his neighbor would spend all summer hooping themselves or watching the NBA on TV.
“We would literally in the summertime play pretty much all day all night. And then, oh, they’re obviously watching the Timberwolves. Getting into Kevin Garnett, LeBron James and Vince Carter, I used to love watching those guys too,” said Cooper.
Monticello basketball ended up being a staple in Cooper’s life. From the shooting camps as a kid to growing into a fine young leader for the Magic varsity basketball team. Every step of the way he made lifelong connections. One of those connections being former Magic football head coach, Jason Telecky.
Telecky was a close mentor for Cooper.
“Him (Jason Schmidt) and Jason Telecky on the football side of things for me personally, to this day are two of the most influential coaches that I’ve ever had. As far as the brotherhood aspect, the team aspect, and also being a man. Those were really important to me growing up,” mentioned Cooper.
Cooper above all else, was a tremendous leader for everybody around him. He really took to heart the mentality of being a net positive for your team and that’s something he continued to mention while speaking to him.
The seeds of Cooper growing into a coach were already planted by his senior year of high school, something that Telecky was quick to mention about Cooper.
“As a senior, Michael was a running back for us and our number one back, Michael was the number two, got hurt in game one so we moved up a tenth grader for some added depth. Our plan was to split carries between Michael and the tenth grader, kind of easing the tenth grader in,” said Telecky.
“However, after about eight carries it was apparent that this tenth grader was really good, he went on to rush for over 1,000 yards that season and still holds the record for most yards ever in a career by a Monti football player. Michael not only accepted that Ryder (Beckman) was going to become the number one back, he also became Ryder’s biggest helper. He helped him with plays and encouraged him constantly. I was pretty sure at that point that if Michael wanted to, he would be a good coach. He had a very good grasp on the big picture and really understood that the most important part about a team is that it functions as a team and not a loose collective of individuals. Everyone has a role and everyone’s role is critical to the overall success of the team. Michael truly exemplified that,” said Telecky.
It was all team all the time, said Cooper. With both Telecky and Schmidt making that a clear point of emphasis, Cooper picked it up and ran with it.
“I met a lot of important people, made a lot of friendships and kind of continued playing basketball. Having the game in my life growing up and then as you get to be older, you get to high school, being able to play for a guy like coach Jason Schmidt, really really in some important years of my life, was a really consistent role model and person. And the team aspect of basketball really shaped a lot of things for me personally,” said Cooper.
Schmidt was different from a lot of other basketball coaches as he came with a background in football as he took over as the head basketball coach during Cooper’s sophomore season. He brought some grit and a sense of responsibility to the table on and off the court for Cooper and the Magic.
Cooper learned right away you had one choice with Schmidt at the helm, either you’re with the culture or you aren’t. It brought a family-like environment to the program and that type of culture made Cooper fall in love with the game twice over.
The expectations were clear and the Magic adopted a blue collar mentality to the court and to the community as well. One major thing Cooper took away and has kept with him to this day is being a net positive. Be a net positive and become an asset to your team in the best way possible.
Love the game with all your heart and the game will love you back.
As a senior guard on the Magic basketball team, Cooper played in just nine games, but the impact he made as a leader for his team was invaluable.
“I knew he was a leader even before his senior year. I just knew that he was a leader,” said Schmidt. “What made him an impressive leader was, he didn’t play his senior year a whole lot of minutes for our basketball team, but he led. That’s why he’s doing what he’s doing now. It’s because he was a leader back then and playing time didn’t dictate his leadership. His leadership dictated everything else,” Schmidt went on to say.
It was all about the team. It was a non-negotiable for Schmidt. Team over the individual.
The impact Cooper made as a leader on the team his senior year went beyond his tenure with the Magic.
The year after Cooper graduated, the Magic made a run to the state tournament and there was a group of guys who followed Cooper’s example and led as seniors who also didn’t play a whole lot of minutes.
That’s the legacy Cooper left at Monticello and with the basketball team. The legacy of being that net positive and being a good leader. That is just as, if not more important, than anything produced on the court. Poor leadership can derail teams, just like strong leadership can push teams to new heights.
From the time Cooper graduated in 2015 to the end of Schmidt’s reign as head coach, there were always guys who wanted to replicate the role Cooper had with the Magic according to Schmidt.
“Everybody would love to have a son like Michael,” Schmidt explained. “We always talked about family and what family looks like. Kids in our program embraced that part about family and you get a guy like Michael Cooper, that’s probably the biggest thing that we have and when guys like Michael do well, every single one of those guys gets excited for him,” Schmidt finished by saying.
It was always whatever it took to Cooper. No matter the role, Cooper just wanted to contribute and be a net positive to his group. That carried into the rest of his life as he graduated high school and moved on to college and the rest of his career.
Right out of high school Cooper enrolled in Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. However, he didn’t join NSU with the intention of being a part of their men’s basketball program. But after spending a couple weeks in Aberdeen he realized there was a huge void in his life.
That void was the game of basketball.
He approached then Head Coach Paul Sather and asked if there was anything he could do to join the team. Cooper’s willingness to embrace any role paid off as he joined the team as a student assistant.
As a student assistant at Northern State, Cooper did whatever was asked of him. He started out sweeping floors and filming practice. He embraced being the unsung hero and his attitude of doing whatever it takes and doing whatever the team needed him to do helped him thrive. It’s a concept of either you get it or you don’t, and Cooper got it better than anybody else. The only thing an ego has ever done for anybody is get in the way, going back to his time with Monticello helped him understand that as Cooper is extremely humble and grateful for the way his mentors were able to help shape him into the man he is today.
“Being from Monticello you kind of realize, and now living in Charlotte, but being from such a blue collar town, with such a blue collar mindset about everything, it just teaches you how to come to work every single day,” said Cooper.
Cooper did the little things well so his responsibilities grew. The more anybody asked of him the more he excelled.
During Cooper’s time at NSU, the men’s basketball program was a division II powerhouse. In Cooper’s four years the Wolves had a 102-31 record, 68-20 in the NSIC conference. They won the NSIC tournament back to back years in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
During those two seasons, the Wolves booked their tickets to the NCAA tournament as conference tournament champions. Northern State reached the national title game in 2017-18 against Ferris State, losing a heartbreaker at the buzzer 71-69. The team Northern State beat to advance to the title game? Cooper’s current team, Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina.
By that time, Cooper was no longer just a floor sweeper, he was working with the scouts before that national title game. He took his opportunity and ran away with it.
“Honestly I had no idea at the time about the program or anything (at NSU). I didn’t necessarily know what their program was all about, but it didn’t take long for me to realize once I was in it that it was a pretty special place,” said Cooper.
He had a lot of fun at Northern. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology and an associates degree in biotechnology from Northern State. He actually completed his degree in just three and a half years and spent his last semester as a full-time assistant with the Wolves.
From there Cooper attended Southern Arkansas. He spent about a year and a half as a graduate assistant there working on his masters, something he is still working on at Queens University. He went from an entry level position to full-time coaching as a graduate assistant coach.
He was thrown into the fire and continued to excel as a coach with his signature work ethic and team first mentality. It was a whole new level of expectations as Cooper advanced in the hierarchy of coaching.
Cooper worked with the bigs, spent time scouting, and even got his first touch of recruiting at Southern Arkansas. He spent a lot of time on the road recruiting and handling different responsibilities he didn’t have at Northern State.
Queens Associate Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Grant Leonard, reached out to Cooper to replace a coach who took a job at a new university. Leonard was familiar with Cooper because of the final four game between Queens and Northern a few years prior. They also ran into each other again during a preseason game the year after their playoff battle.
Cooper accepted the Queens job in October 2020, just a couple weeks before their season would start. It was tough to leave Southern Arkansas, but the opportunity for more stable work and to be at Queens was too hard to pass up.
The transition was a little tough at first getting acclimated to a new area and school just before the season, but Cooper credits the staff he works with helping to ease that transition.
“There were a lot of early mornings rewatching practice film and a lot of questions to my staff and luckily they were pretty patient with me about a bunch of stuff,” said Cooper.
You never know when you’re going to make a connection, and it goes to show the impact Cooper can make in a short time, having coached against a team just twice and two years later they’re making a push to hire you.
The 2020-21 season was crazy of course with COVID and was a unique experience for all involved. Still, the Royals finished 16-6, 13-3 in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC).
The Queens job comes with high expectations. The standard is to win the regional tournament. They lost in the conference championship game and then their next game during the Southeast region of the NCAA tournament by just two points.
“All the wins and whatnot beforehand were awesome, but once we got to that, we had a bad taste in our mouth. Had a lot of adversity and really got to know our guys. We had some roster changes during the year so we ended up with at the end of the year a very very concrete group. They’re actually our core for this year,” said Cooper.
That bad taste powered Cooper and the Royal’s offseason and now that core group is off to a sizzling 6-0 start and is currently the fifth ranked team in Division II. Their goal is a national title.
“We got a good group of guys. We added some pretty good pieces, some freshmen, some good transfers in the offseason and our guys are really really buying into playing together and being a team. We have a really good culture here at Queens and it’s fun to watch our guys go out and compete. I know how hard they work and how pissed off they were about how the season ended and we’re taking advantage of every opportunity we have to compete,” said Cooper.
Cooper is a marvelous example of what a person can do when they fully embrace their role and work hard and love the game. You don’t have to be the star, you just have to star in the role you’re given.
Telecky also said, “I am not the least bit surprised by his success. I would say he was wise beyond his years at an early age and I can see that paying off for him now.”
It most certainly has paid off for Cooper as he traveled down the path of role player and team leader to full time assistant basketball coach to yet another powerhouse program of Division II basketball. All that while making lifelong relationships along the way.
The way people speak about Cooper is a testament to the kind of person and leader he is and has everybody rooting for his success no matter what he does and where his road takes him.
“Do whatever it takes to be a net positive at the end of the day. That’s what I’ve been telling myself for a long time. If you really love your brothers and you really love the sport, you’ll do whatever it takes,” said Cooper.
Cooper was also quick to thank everybody from everywhere he’s spent time at for helping him be the best person and coach he can be.
Always work hard and never be satisfied with your role. Take advantage of any opportunity whenever it comes. It’s an everyday challenge. That’s the Michael mentality.
