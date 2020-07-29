Hole in one fun!

Palmer Steinmetz was out golfing on Monday, June 29 – which is a very normal pastime activity for the 11-year-old.
What wasn’t so normal was that he hit a hole in one.
He was with his sister and his nanny when he knocked it down.
Palmer was playing the 100 yard, fourth hole with his sand wedge at the Vintage Golf Course in Otsego.
He was thrilled to say the least.
His mom Darcie and his dad Toby weren’t there to see it, but they heard about it as soon as possible.
“He was so excited and stunned,” Darcie said. “The first thing he did before even going to the green was call his dad from the tee box.”
It was something the Steinmetz family will never forget.
There was an extra element of wonder because Palmer celebrated his birthday just the day before on Sunday, June 28. His 11th birthday is going to be hard to beat in the upcoming years.
Palmer celebrated all over again with tacos – his favorite food – and a treat from Dairy Queen.
Darcie said her favorite part as a mother was to see her son so proud of himself. He wanted to tell everyone he knew.
Palmer loves the sport of golf.
He said he loves hitting long drives and being able to play without anyone else.
Palmer has been surrounded by golfers his whole life and has become super familiar with the game.
He plays at Vintage several times a week depending on his baseball schedule.
The course has partnered with Cedar Creek in St. Michael and their youth membership covers both courses so he’s always practicing and trying to beat a previous best.
His sister has just started playing this year and they compete against each other.
He also has extended family members that love the sport.
Palmer spent the rest of the day calling loved ones and sharing his feat.
“Seeing his face as he called grandparents, uncles, and cousins was priceless,” Darcie said. “He has a cousin who is a D1 golfer and that phone call was especially fun for him to make. He has all the bragging rights.”
Being just 11-years-old Palmer hasn’t had an opportunity to play golf at St. Michael Catholic School, but he can’t wait until he can join a team and show his talents.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
