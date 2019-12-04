You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
hockey

Hockey teams tie and give back

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Moose and Hawks found a great way to give back.

The Monticello athletes gathered together and donated tie blankets and hand written letter to patients at Children’s Hospital.

Kristine Nelson is the wife of Eric Nelson, the Monticello boys hockey head coach, and she organized the whole thing.

“The kids did such an amazing job and I think people in the community wanted that to shine,” Kristine said.

The Riverhawks 15U and the Moose A, B-1, B-2, and C teams all participated in tying blankets and signing autographs.

“We love to give back to wonderful organizations with the kids in a special way,” Kristine said.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com

Load comments