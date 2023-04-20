NORFOLK, Va. - Petty Officer 2nd Class Autumn Gryczkowski, a native of Big Lake, Minnesota, supports versatile missions while serving at Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2.
Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Terah Bryant,
Navy Office of Community Outreach
Gryczkowski joined the Navy five years ago. Today, Gryczkowski serves as an aviation machinist’s mate.
“I just wanted to leave my hometown, but also do something greater than I thought I could and be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Gryczkowski.
Gryczkowski attended Big Lake High School and graduated in 2017.
Skills and values similar to those found in Big Lake are similar to those required to succeed in the military.
“My family taught me motivation and hard work, which has helped in my Navy career,” said Gryczkowski.
These lessons have helped Gryczkowski while serving with the Navy.
Members of HSC 2 fly and maintain helicopters for the U.S. Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions. In general, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport and hunting submarines.
This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.
As a member of the Navy, Gryczkowski is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We help maintain freedom of seanavigation around the world,” said Gryczkowski.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Gryczkowski and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m proud of earning my aviation and surface warfare pins and temporary flight officer qualification,” said Gryczkowski.
As Gryczkowski and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means being a leader and setting an example for future generations,” said Gryczkowski.
Gryczkowski is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I want to thank my parents,” added Gryczkowski. “They’ve always supported me and been my biggest cheerleaders.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.